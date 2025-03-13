How to watch today's Duke Blue Devils vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Duke vs Georgia Tech NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The top-seeded Duke Blue Devils (28-3) are set to take on the No. 8 seed Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (17-15) in the ACC Tournament on Thursday at Spectrum Center.

Duke enters the matchup riding high after an impressive 82-69 victory over North Carolina. The Blue Devils clung to a slim 43-42 advantage at halftime but clamped down defensively in the second half, limiting the Tar Heels to just 27 points. Duke showcased its efficiency, shooting 56.4% from the field, knocking down 47.4% of its attempts from beyond the arc, and converting 84.6% from the free-throw line.

Georgia Tech punched its ticket to this showdown by grinding out a 66-60 win over Virginia. Tied at 25 at the break, the Yellow Jackets found another gear in the second half, outscoring the Cavaliers 41-35 to secure the win. Despite struggling from deep (22.2% from three), Georgia Tech connected on 45.1% of its field goals and 78.3% of its free throws.

Duke Blue Devils vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: Date and tip-off time

The Blue Devils and the Yellow Jackets will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Date Thursday, March 13, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Venue Spectrum Center Location Charlotte, North Carolina

How to watch Duke Blue Devils vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Blue Devils and the Yellow Jackets on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Duke Blue Devils team news & key performers

Duke, meanwhile, has been the gold standard in the ACC, leading the conference in both scoring offence (84.4 PPG) and defence (62.7 PPG allowed). The Blue Devils are the most efficient shooting team in the league, hitting 50.5% of their shots from the field and 39.6% from beyond the arc. They are also second in the nation in free-throw shooting, knocking down 81.4% from the stripe.

Leading the charge is freshman phenom and projected 2025 NBA Draft top pick Cooper Flagg. The star forward has been a do-it-all force, pacing the Blue Devils with 19.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game. But Duke’s firepower doesn’t end there—Kon Knueppel (13.7 PPG), Tyrese Proctor (12.0 PPG), Sion James (8.5 PPG, 4.1 RPG), and Khaman Maluach (8.0 PPG, 6.6 RPG) provide depth and balance to an already formidable squad.

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets news & key performers

On the offensive end, the Yellow Jackets put up 70.9 points per game while shooting 43.6% from the floor and 33.7% from long range. They boast a balanced scoring attack with five players averaging double figures, led by Lance Terry (15.0 PPG) and Baye Ndongo (13.6 PPG, 9.1 RPG). In their win over Virginia, Ndongo delivered a dominant 16-point, 10-rebound performance, while Duncan Powell stepped up with 21 points.

Defensively, Georgia Tech surrenders 72.6 points per contest, holding opponents to 43.1% shooting overall and 33.7% from three. Terry is a disruptive force with 1.2 steals per game, while Ndongo anchors the paint with a block per outing.