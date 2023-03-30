Drama of the highest order! USWNT star Lindsey Horan misses crucial penalty as Chelsea beat Lyon in crazy Women's Champions League quarter-final

Chelsea will face Barcelona in the Women's Champions League semi-finals after knocking out reigning champions Lyon on penalties on Thursday night.

Chelsea defeat reigning champions Lyon on penalties

A 125th-minute spot-kick took game to a shootout

Berger denies USWNT's Horan to secure the Blues' win

TELL ME MORE: Lyon needed to win at Stamford Bridge after losing the first leg 1-0 and they started well, with Signe Bruun having two good chances. However, neither was converted and Chelsea soon had opportunities of their own, with goalkeeper Christiane Endler making big stops to deny both Sam Kerr and Lauren James.

Lyon's breakthrough came with 77 minutes on the clock, defender Vanessa Gilles meeting Lindsey Horan's cross at the near post to level the tie on aggregate. It was a goal that took the game to extra time, where the eight-time European champions would take the aggregate lead through Sara Dabritz.

However, there was still the highest of drama to come. Five minutes into stoppage time at the end of extra time, Lauren James was clipped in the box by Vicki Becho and the referee awarded a spot-kick after a VAR check. Maren Mjelde scored from 12 yards to take the game to a penalty shootout, where Ann-Katrin Berger denied Horan in the decisive final spot-kick to eliminate the eight-time European champions.

THE MVP: Who else but penalty hero Berger? There were not too many stand-out performers in a gruelling game of football that saw Chelsea's Melanie Leupolz leave the pitch with a bloody nose while team-mate Eve Perisset also limped off. But the Blues' shot-stopper made two heroic saves in the shootout to win the tie.

THE BIG LOSER: Horan had a solid game across the 120 minutes, assisting the first goal, but it was her who missed Lyon's final penalty and had to be consoled in the aftermath as the French giants crashed out in the quarter-finals.

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea will face Barcelona in the semi-finals, with the first legs to be played on April 22/23 and the second legs on April 29/30. Lyon, meanwhile, will have to focus on domestic matters. They could still win the league title and the French Cup this season.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐⭐