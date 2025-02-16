How to watch today's Drake Bulldogs vs Bradley Braves NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Drake vs Bradley NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

It's a Missouri Valley Conference showdown as the Bradley Braves hit the road to Hawkeye country for a Sunday afternoon clash with the red-hot Drake Bulldogs.

Bradley is riding a wave of momentum, picking up back-to-back victories heading into this matchup. They edged out Evansville 80-74 two games ago and followed it up with a convincing 78-64 win over Southern Illinois. A 43-point second half proved to be the difference as the Braves pulled away for the victory.

Drake, on the other hand, has been virtually unstoppable, entering this contest on an 11-game tear. Two games ago, they took down Indiana State 85-81, and in their last outing, they fended off Illinois State 84-77. The Bulldogs built a 40-32 halftime cushion and, despite a less dominant second half, managed to seal the deal.

Drake Bulldogs vs Bradley Braves: Date and tip-off time

The Drake Bulldogs and the Bradley Braves will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT at Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

Date Sunday, February 16, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT Venue Knapp Center Location Des Moines, Iowa

How to watch Drake Bulldogs vs Bradley Braves on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Drake Bulldogs vs. the Bradley Braves on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Drake Bulldogs vs Bradley Braves play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Drake Bulldogs team news & key performers

For Drake, Bennett Stirtz was the standout performer against Morgantown, stuffing the stat sheet with 25 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. He’s been the Bulldogs' top offensive threat, averaging 18.9 points, four rebounds, and 6.2 assists per contest. Daniel Abreu (11 PPG) and Mitch Mascari (11.2 PPG) add scoring punch, while Nate Ferguson, Cam Manwayu, Andrew Alia, Isaiah Jackson, Kael Combs, Isaia Howard, and Tavion Banks round out a deep and versatile rotation.

Bradley Braves news & key performers

Duke Deen spearheaded the Braves’ offensive attack against Southern Illinois, pouring in 25 points. He’s been the team's go-to playmaker, leading four double-digit scorers with 13.7 points and 3.9 assists per game. Zek Montgomery (12.8 PPG), Darius Hannah (11.8 PPG, 5.7 RPG), and Christian Davis (10 PPG, 5.3 RPG) provide plenty of firepower, while Almar Atlason adds depth. Demarion Burch, Ahmet Jonovic, Jaquan Johnson, and Connor Dillon also play key roles in coach Brian Wardle’s offensive scheme.