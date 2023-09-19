Double boost for Man Utd! Raphael Varane & Mason Mount return to training ahead of blockbuster Champions League clash with Bayern Munich

Raphael Varane and Mason Mount have returned to Manchester United training ahead of a blockbuster Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.

WHAT HAPPENED? As per an official statement from United, Varane and Mount both took part in the squad's final training session before their flight to Germany at Carrington on Tuesday morning. It is not yet clear whether the duo will feature against Bayern on Wednesday night, but the news comes as a timely boost for Erik ten Hag amid an early season injury crisis.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mount, who joined United from Chelsea in a £60 million ($74m) deal during the summer transfer window, has not featured for the club since suffering a hamstring injury in a 2-0 loss away at Tottenham on August 19. Varane picked up a knock during United's 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest the following week, and it was initially feared he could be out for a lengthy period, but supporters will now hope to see both players back on the pitch quicker than expected.

DID YOU KNOW? United will still be without several other key players for their trip to Bayern, including Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Sofyan Amrabat, who moved to Old Trafford on loan from Fiorentina on deadline day. According to The Telegraph, Amrabat trained away from the rest of the squad on Tuesday, having yet to recover from an injury that saw him withdraw from Morocco's latest international squad.

WHAT'S NEXT? United will be aiming to bounce back from a dismal 3-1 home to defeat to Brighton in the Premier League when they take on German champions Bayern at Allianz Arena on Wednesday night. Both clubs will be expected to reach the Champions League knockout stages, having been drawn in Group A alongside Copenhagen and Galatasaray.