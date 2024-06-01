How to watch the UEFA Champions League final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Borussia Dortmund will be up against Champions League kings Real Madrid in the final showdown that will be staged at the Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday.

Dortmund did not concede a goal against French giants PSG and made it through to the final with a 2-0 aggregate win, while Joselu's late double in the second leg of the semi-finals against Bayern Munich helped the 14-time winners to a record 18th final appearance.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid kick-off time

Date: June 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EST Venue: Wembley Stadium

The UEFA Champions League final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid will be played at the iconic Wembley Stadium in Wembley, England.

It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Saturday, June 1, in the United States (US).

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the UEFA Champions League final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+, with live streaming available on discovery+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Borussia Dortmund team news

BVB boss Edin Terzic would be tempted to continue with his winning combination from naming an unchanged line-up for both their semi-final ties against PSG.

Ian Maatsen is set to play his final game ahead of the expiry of his loan deal from Chelsea, with Julian Ryerson, Mats Hummels and Nico Scholotterbeck to complete the back four.

With Ramy Bensebaini and Sebastian Haller unavailable for selection, Marcel Sabitzer and Emre Can would continue in the middle but the duo is likely to be joined by Marco Reus.

So Julian Brandt may need to start on the bench as wingers Jandon Sancho and Karim Adeyemi should start in support of centre-forward Niclas Fullkrug in attack.

Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can, Reus; Sancho, Fullkrug, Adeyemi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kobel, Lotka, Meyer Defenders: Schlotterbeck, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Maatsen, Ryerson, Wofl, Morey Midfielders: Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Pohlmann, Brandt Forwards: Reus, Moukoko, Fullkrug, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens, Sancho, Malen, Duranville, Brunner

Real Madrid team news

Although Andriy Lunin has been the protagonist in goal so far, he may lose his place to Thibaut Courtois at Wembley.

The quartet of Dani Carvajal, Antonio Rudiger, Nacho and Ferland Mendy are the picks for defense.

And as Aurelien Tchouameni remains an injury doubt, Eduardo Camavinga should join Federico Valverde and Toni Kroos in the middle, with the latter to play his final game ahead of his retirement from domestic football.

The front pair of Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr. will be backed up by Jude Bellingham, while Joselu can be expected to come off the bench at some stage.

Real Madrid possible XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde, Kroos, Camavinga; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Courtois, Kepa, Lunin Defenders: Militao, Alaba, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Garcia, Carvajal, Vazquez Midfielders: Tchouameni, Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Ceballos, Modric, Bellingham, Guler Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Joselu, Brahim, Paz

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 6, 2017 Real Madrid 3-2 Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League September 26, 2017 Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Real Madrid UEFA Champions League December 7, 2016 Real Madrid 2-2 Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League September 27, 2016 Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Real Madrid UEFA Champions League April 8, 2014 Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Real Madrid UEFA Champions League

