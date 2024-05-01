Borussia Dortmund vs PSG: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Champions League semi-final

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Borussia Dortmund and PSG, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After topping Paris Saint-Germain in the group stage of the Champions League, Borussia Dortmund are set to welcome the French champions to Signal Iduna Park for a first leg semi-final tie on Wednesday.

Both sides overcame their opening leg defeats in the quarter-finals stage, as the Prussians defeated Atletico Madrid 5-4 on aggregate, with PSG triumphing over Barcelona 6-4 over two legs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Borussia Dortmund vs PSG kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EST Venue: Signal Iduna Park

The UEFA Champions League semi-final match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain will be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Wednesday, May 1, in the United States (US).

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs PSG online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the UEFA Champions League semi-final match between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+, Fubo, Univision, TUDN, ViX+ and CBS Sports Network.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Borussia Dortmund team news

BVB boss Edin Terzic will not be able to avail the services of Ramy Bensebaini and Sebastien Haller due to injuries, while Ian Maatsen, Donyell Malen and Mats Hummels all emerge as doubts.

Maatsen is otherwise back from a domestic ban, along with Emre Can, and the latter is likely to partner Marcel Sabitzer in the middle.

Attacker Niclas Fullkrug will be supported by Karim Adeyemi and Jadon Sancho from the flanks.

Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can; Adeyemi, Brandt, Sancho; Fullkrug

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kobel, Lotka, Meyer Defenders: Schlotterbeck, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Maatsen, Ryerson, Wofl, Morey Midfielders: Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Pohlmann, Brandt Forwards: Reus, Moukoko, Fullkrug, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens, Sancho, Malen, Duranville, Brunner

PSG team news

Paris boss Luis Enrique will be without the injured trio of Presnel Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzawa, and Sergio Rico.

The likes of Gianluigi Donnarumma, Nuno Mendes, Lucas Hernandez and Fabian Ruiz are all in contention to feature in the XI after being rested in the 3-3 league draw against Le Havre over the weekend.

Kylian Mbappe, who started as a substitute the last time out, should start in front of Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola going forward.

PSG possible XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Danilo, Hernandez; Vitinha, Zaire-Emery; Dembele, Asensio, Barcola; Mbappe

Position Players Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Tenas, Navas, Letellier Defenders: Marquinhos, Skriniar, Beraldo, Mendes, Hernandez, Hakimi, Mukiele Midfielders: Ugarte, Pereira, Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz, Soler, E. Mbappe, Lee, Mayulu Forwards: K. Mbappe, Asensio, Kolo Muani, Ramos, Dembele, Barcola

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 13, 2023 Borussia Dortmund 1-1 PSG UEFA Champions League September 19, 2023 PSG 2-0 Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League March 11, 2020 PSG 2-0 Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League February 18, 2020 Borussia Dortmund 2-1 PSG UEFA Champions League November 4, 2010 PSG 0-0 Borussia Dortmund UEFA Europa League

