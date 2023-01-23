'We don't care about City!' - Odegaard insists Arsenal are not feeling title pressure

Martin Odegaard has brushed aside talk of Arsenal feeling any pressure in the title race, insisting they "don't care" about what Manchester City do.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Gunners moved five points clear at the top of the table on Sunday thanks to a dramatic 3-2 win against Manchester United. It was a victory that came just a few hours after City had reduced the gap at the top to just two points with a comfortable 3-0 success over Wolves at the Etihad Stadium.

WHAT THEY SAID: But Odegaard was adamant that City's win did not have an impact on Arsenal ahead of their clash with United and insists that he and he team-mates are paying little attention to what Pep Guardiola’s side are doing.

“Honestly, we don’t care about City or any other team,” said the Gunners skipper. “We expected them to win so that was not a big surprise. We just focused on our game, to come here and win and that’s what we did. The way we won this game gives us a special feeling that will help as well.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal’s victory over United saw them hit 50 points at the halfway stage of the league season, something no other side in the club’s history has managed to do. They are now 11 points clear of third, but Odegaard believes it is too early to declare the hunt for the title as a two horse race.

“It’s a long season. We’re just halfway through,” he added. “There are many games to be played, so we have to stay calm and humble. It’s way too far ahead to think about that now. We have to stay in the moment and everyone should enjoy the moment. We’re doing really well, but it’s a long way to go and we have to keep working and improving.”

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Arsenal travel to the Etihad on Friday night in the FA Cup fourth round.