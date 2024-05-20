How to watch today's Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks, including how to watch and team news.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks are set to start a three-game series of thrilling MLB action on 20 May 2024, at 10:10 pm ET at Dodgers' home ground.

The Dodgers have an impressive home record of 18-9 and an overall record of 32-17. They have a 16-1 record in matches where they haven't given up a home run, showing their dominance in these situations.

On the other hand, the Diamondbacks are 10-12 on the road and 22-25 overall. With 42 home runs, which is an average of 0.9 per game, they are 10th in the National League.

This upcoming meeting will be the fourth time encounter between these two teams this season.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to face the Arizona Diamondbacks in a high-voltage MLB matchup on May 20 2024, at 10:10 pm ET at Dodger Stadium, in Los Angeles, California.

Date May 20 2024 Time 10:10 pm ET / 7:10 pm PT Venue Dodger Stadium Location Los Angeles, California

How to watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the electrifying MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Fubo TV and MLB.TV. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Additionally, local fans can enjoy this MLB matchup between the LA Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks by tuning into ARID and SNLA networks.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs Arizona Diamondbacks Team News

Los Angeles Dodgers Team News

Key player Connor Brogdon is placed on the 60-day injured list with a foot injury.

33-year-old player Max Muncy is ruled out for 10 days because of an oblique injury.

Evan Phillips is sidelined from the team's lineup for 15 days due to a hamstring issue.

Arizona Diamondbacks Team News

Key player Merrill Kelly is on the 60-day injured list due to a shoulder injury.

Kyle Nelson is out for 60 days due to a shoulder issue.

29-year-old Miguel Castro has been placed on the 15-day injured list with a shoulder injury.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks in MLB matchups: