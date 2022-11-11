'Do your job' - Arteta issues warning to Arsenal players tempted to relax ahead of World Cup

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has warned his players not to take it easy against Wolves out of fear of suffering an injury before the World Cup.

Arsenal face Wolves in last pre-World Cup match

Arteta demands full commitment from squad

Coach told players not to worry about injuries

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal line up against Wolves in their final game before the tournament kicks off in Qatar. With three vital points at stake for the Premier League leaders, Arteta says his players must not worry about getting injured in the game and possibly missing the World Cup as a result.

WHAT THEY SAID: Arteta said at a press conference: “We’ve discussed that topic before and I always said to them: 'If you are thinking about an injury, it is probably going to happen. I don’t know if it’s going to happen today, the next day, or the first day of your preparations for the World Cup, so get it out of your minds. You are professional athletes, and this risk is always there for you. Do your job and commit yourself to everything that you do in every action, and the risk will be less'."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal are two points clear at the top of the Premier League heading into Saturday's match and approach the trip to Molineux off the back of a 3-1 loss against Brighton in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? After Arteta's men face Wolves, they will be off for over a month as the World Cup gets underway. The Gunners' first game after the competition is against West Ham on December 26.