How to watch New Jersey Devils vs New York Rangers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The New Jersey Devils will host the New York Rangers to start a thrilling NHL game on April 5, 2025, at 12:30 pm ET/9:30 am PT.

The New York Rangers' dismal 17.3% efficiency, which places them 27th in the league, is greatly outmatched by the New Jersey Devils' 27.8% success rate, which places them fourth in the league.

The Devils are marginally superior in 4th place with 82.2%, while the Rangers have a solid penalty kill, ranked 6th at 81.7%.

The Rangers dominate the circle with a 53.9% success percentage and rank second in the NHL, while the Devils are in 19th place with a 49.8% win rate.

New Jersey Devils vs New York Rangers: Date and puck-drop time

The New Jersey Devils and the New York Rangers will meet in an epic NHL action on April 5, 2025, at 12:30 pm ET/9:30 am PT, at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Date April 5, 2025 Puck-Drop Time 12:30 pm ET/9:30 am PT Venue Prudential Center Location Newark, New Jersey

How to watch New Jersey Devils vs New York Rangers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ABC

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

New Jersey Devils vs New York Rangers team news

New Jersey Devils team news

For the Devils, Jacob Markstrom has been recording a 25-14-6 performance with three shutouts, a 2.48 GAA, and a .901 save percentage.

Jake Allen has a save percentage of .910, four shutouts, and a 12-15-1 record.

Jesper Bratt has 86 points, an outstanding 66 assists, and 20 goals.

New Jersey Devils injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Cody Glass Lower body injury Out Jonas Siegenthaler Lower body injury Out

New York Rangers team news

Igor Shesterkin has had a mixed season, finishing with a 25-26-5 record, a 2.86 GAA, five shutouts, and a .905 save percentage.

Jonathan Quick has been posting 10-6-2 with three shutouts, a 3.03 GAA, and a .898 save percentage.

Artemi Panarin has amassed 82 points, 48 assists, and 34 goals.

New York Rangers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Adam Edstrom Lower body injury Out Matt Rempe Upper body injury Out

New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers head-to-head record

In their last five meetings, the Devils and the Rangers have split, with New Jersey winning three and the Rangers winning two. In their last two wins, the Devils outscored the Rangers 10-1, with a decisive 5-0 shutout on the 23rd of December 2024. On January 10, 2025, the Rangers prevailed 3-2, demonstrating tenacity in their previous encounter. Special teams could be crucial in deciding the result because New Jersey has a potent power play (4th within the NHL) compared to the Rangers' weak one (27th). Igor Shesterkin's five shutouts during the season also indicate that he can steal wins for New York, but if the Devils can take advantage of their opportunities, their offensive firepower—led by Jesper Bratt—and recent victory over the Rangers may give them the advantage.