How to watch today’s New Jersey Devils vs Tampa Bay Lightning NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the Tampa Bay Lightning, including how to watch and team news.

The New Jersey Devils are ready to host the Tampa Bay Lightning to open a thrilling NHL game on October 22, 2024, at 6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT.

The Lightning are 3-2-0 and the Devils are currently 5-2-1.

The Devils' power play is good; it ranks 15th within the league based on its 20.7% success rate, and their penalty kill is one of the best in the league, ranking 3rd overall at 90.5%.

The Lightning have had trouble on special teams, though. With just 13.6% of the time, their power play is ranked 27th, and their penalty kill remains a big weakness, ranking 24th with only 73.7% of the time.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New Jersey Devils vs Tampa Bay Lightning NHL game, plus plenty more.

New Jersey Devils vs Tampa Bay Lightning: Date and puck-drop time

The New Jersey Devils and the Tampa Bay Lightning will face off against each other in an epic NHL game on October 22, 2024, at 6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT, at Prudential Center, in Newark, New Jersey.

Date October 22, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 6:45 pm ET/3:45 pm PT Venue Prudential Center Location Newark, New Jersey

How to watch New Jersey Devils vs Tampa Bay Lightning on TV & stream live online

TV channel: FDSNSUN, MSGSN

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

New Jersey Devils vs Tampa Bay Lightning team news

New Jersey Devils team news

Jacob Markstrom has a record of 3-2-1, a goals-against average of 2.99, and a save percentage of .902. He has not yet recorded a shutout so far this year.

Jake Allen is 2-0-0 with a great 0.50 GAA, and a .974 save percentage, along with a shutout.

Nico Hischier is very important on offense, scoring 5 goals and setting up 3 assists for 8 points.

New Jersey Devils injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Topias Vilen Upper body injury Out Luke Hughes Shoulder injury Out

Tampa Bay Lightning team news

Andrei Vasilevskiy comes with a 3-2-0 record, a 3.14 goals-against average, as well as a .878 save percentage. He hasn't recorded a shutout.

Jonas Johansson hasn't won a game yet (0-0-0), but he's competed well in the few games he has appeared in, with a strong 2.12 goals against average along with a .933 save percentage.

Nikita Kucherov has 10 points (7 goals, 3 assists).

Tampa Bay Lightning injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Gabriel Fortier Undisclosed Out

New Jersey Devils and Tampa Bay Lightning head-to-head record

The New Jersey Devils have lost four of the last five encounters with the Tampa Bay Lightning, giving the Lightning the upper hand. The Lightning were the best team in 2024, with a 4-1 victory in February and a 6-3 win in January, coming off of a close 4-3 loss earlier that month. The Devils' only success during this time was against the Lightning in March 2023, by a score of 5-2. From these results, it's clear that Tampa Bay can consistently score more goals than the Devils. This means they might have the upper hand again, particularly if their offense starts to work well. But New Jersey's better special teams could give them a greater opportunity this time to turn things around.

Date Results Feb 25, 2024 Lightning 4-1 Devils Jan 28, 2024 Lightning 6-3 Devils Jan 12, 2024 Lightning 4-3 Devils Mar 20, 2023 Devils 5-2 Lightning Mar 17, 2023 Lightning 4-3 Devils

More NHL news and coverage