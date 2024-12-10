How to watch New Jersey Devils vs Toronto Maple Leafs NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the New Jersey Devils and the Toronto Maple Leafs, including how to watch and team news.

The New Jersey Devils are scheduled to meet the Toronto Maple Leafs to open an exciting NHL clash on December 10, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Devils have scored 102 goals and given up 82, giving them a +20 scoring difference. They are 7-6-2 at home and 18-10-2 overall.

As a whole, the Maple Leafs are 16-9-2 and have a 4-5-2 record on the road. With a 6-3-0 performance in games where their opponents got penalties, they have performed really well.

This is the second time this season that these two sides will confront each other. Toronto won the first game by a score of 4–2.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New Jersey Devils vs Toronto Maple Leafs NHL game, plus plenty more.

New Jersey Devils vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Date and puck-drop time

The New Jersey Devils will take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in an epic NHL action on December 10, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Prudential Center, in Newark, New Jersey.

Date December 10, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Prudential Center Location Newark, New Jersey

How to watch New Jersey Devils vs Toronto Maple Leafs on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

New Jersey Devils vs Toronto Maple Leafs team news

New Jersey Devils team news

Jesper Bratt has thirteen goals and twenty-four assists this season, which is the most on the Devils' team.

Nico Hischier has 5 goals and 2 assists in his past 10 games.

New Jersey Devils injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Nathan Bastian Jaw injury Out Santeri Hatakka Shoulder injury Out

Toronto Maple Leafs team news

As of now, Mitchell Marner has 10 goals and twenty-eight assists for the Maple Leafs. In his last 10 games.

William Nylander scored six goals and set up four assists in his last ten games.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jani Hakanpaa Lower body injury Out Bobby McMann Lower body injury Out

New Jersey Devils and Toronto Maple Leafs head-to-head record

The New Jersey Devils and the Toronto Maple Leafs have faced five close games in a row, with Toronto winning three of those games and New Jersey winning two. The most recent game between them was on the 11th of October 2024, and the Maple Leafs won 4–2.

This showed how well they could take advantage of chances. However, the Devils showed toughness in games with a lot of goals, like the 6–5 win on the 12th of April 2024, and the 6-3 win on March 27, 2024. Both teams have shown they can score a lot of goals, however, the Maple Leafs have been better at keeping games close, like when they beat the Devils 4-3 on March 8, 2023.

If the game stays close, the Maple Leafs may have the edge. Both teams will use their offensive skills and recent experience to compete at a fast pace.

Date Results Oct 11, 2024 Maple Leafs 4-2 Devils Apr 12, 2024 Devils 6-5 Maple Leafs Apr 10, 2024 Maple Leafs 5-2 Devils Mar 27, 2024 Devils 6-3 Maple Leafs Mar 08, 2023 Maple Leafs 4-3 Devils

