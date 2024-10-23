Detroit Pistons 2024 NBA schedule: TV channel, livestream & where to watch the games

Everything you need to know about how to watch Detroit Pistons basketball games anywhere in the United States.

Last season, the Pistons finished with the league's worst record (14-68), ranking near the bottom in both offensive efficiency and three-point shooting. To tackle these glaring issues, new president of basketball operations Trajan Langdon made shooting a priority in the offseason, re-signing 6-foot-9 sharpshooter Simone Fontecchio and adding players like Malik Beasley and Tim Hardaway Jr. via free agency and trades.

With Cade Cunningham now secured on a five-year, $224 million max extension, he will take charge of the team alongside Jaden Ivey, supported by a revamped roster. Additionally, many of the veteran players brought in are on short-term contracts, giving Langdon the flexibility to assess who fits the team's long-term vision without being locked into long commitments.

While the Pistons are expected to be more competitive during the first half of the season, the general expectation is that they may shift their focus toward improving their draft position after the All-Star break.

From regular season to the playoffs, here's a detailed guide to the broadcast options and how to watch, covering streaming services, over-the-air channels, and VPN options for the Pistons 2024-25 season.

Detroit Pistons upcoming NBA fixtures

Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Channel Wed, Oct 23 vs Indiana Pacers 7:00 PM FanDuel Sports Network Detroit Fri, Oct 25 @ Cleveland Cavaliers 7:30 PM FanDuel Sports Network Detroit Sat, Oct 26 vs Boston Celtics 7:00 PM FanDuel Sports Network Detroit Mon, Oct 28 @ Miami Heat 7:30 PM FanDuel Sports Network Detroit Wed, Oct 30 @ Philadelphia 76ers 7:00 PM FanDuel Sports Network Detroit Fri, Nov 1 vs New York Knicks 7:00 PM FanDuel Sports Network Detroit Sun, Nov 3 @ Brooklyn Nets 3:30 PM Bally Sports Detroit, FanDuel Sports Network Detroit Mon, Nov 4 vs Los Angeles Lakers 7:30 PM No Local Telecast Wed, Nov 6 @ Charlotte Hornets 7:00 PM FanDuel Sports Network Detroit Fri, Nov 8 vs Atlanta Hawks 7:00 PM FanDuel Sports Network Detroit Sun, Nov 10 vs Houston Rockets 3:00 PM No Local Telecast Tue, Nov 12 vs Miami Heat 7:00 PM FanDuel Sports Network Detroit Wed, Nov 13 @ Milwaukee Bucks 8:00 PM FanDuel Sports Network Detroit Fri, Nov 15 @ Toronto Raptors 7:00 PM FanDuel Sports Network Detroit Sun, Nov 17 @ Washington Wizards 6:00 PM FanDuel Sports Network Detroit Mon, Nov 18 vs Chicago Bulls 7:00 PM FanDuel Sports Network Detroit Thu, Nov 21 @ Charlotte Hornets 7:00 PM NBA TV Sat, Nov 23 @ Orlando Magic 7:00 PM FanDuel Sports Network Detroit Mon, Nov 25 vs Toronto Raptors 7:00 PM FanDuel Sports Network Detroit Wed, Nov 27 @ Memphis Grizzlies 8:00 PM FanDuel Sports Network Detroit Fri, Nov 29 @ Indiana Pacers 8:00 PM FanDuel Sports Network Detroit Sat, Nov 30 vs Philadelphia 76ers 7:00 PM Bally Sports Detroit, FanDuel Sports Network Detroit Tue, Dec 3 vs Milwaukee Bucks 7:00 PM FanDuel Sports Network Detroit Wed, Dec 4 @ Boston Celtics 7:30 PM FanDuel Sports Network Detroit Sat, Dec 7 @ New York Knicks 7:30 PM FanDuel Sports Network Detroit Thu, Dec 19 vs Utah Jazz 7:00 PM FanDuel Sports Network Detroit Sat, Dec 21 @ Phoenix Suns 9:00 PM FanDuel Sports Network Detroit Mon, Dec 23 @ Los Angeles Lakers 10:30 PM No Local Telecast Thu, Dec 26 @ Sacramento Kings 10:00 PM No Local Telecast Sat, Dec 28 @ Denver Nuggets 9:00 PM FanDuel Sports Network Detroit

How to watch Detroit Pistons NBA games in local markets

The Detroit Pistons have officially found a new broadcasting home, sort of. The Bally Sports App has been rebranded as the FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, and the network will continue to produce and air all Pistons games, with the exception of certain matchups designated as national TV exclusives like ABC, ESPN, NBA TV and TNT.

From the consumer's viewpoint, the transition is quite smooth: the channel in your cable package that previously featured Bally Sports Detroit remains the same; it's simply adopted a new name.

FanDuel Sports Network Detroit is accessible in most areas of the state, as well as parts of Northwest Ohio and Northern Indiana. You can catch it through cable providers like Comcast Xfinity (now included in the Ultimate TV package), Spectrum, and WOW! It's also available via satellite on DIRECTV. To find out which cable companies in your area offer the channel, just enter your zip code at this link.

Streaming services such as DIRECTV STREAM and Fubo also offer FanDuel Sports Network Detroit. Both streamers provide more options for catching NBA teams' regional sports networks (RSNs) than other providers (see the table below) alongside the national TV channels. If you live outside of the local market, you can catch games with a subscription to NBA League Pass.

Streaming Service National Games Regional Games DIRECTV STREAM ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV Bally Sports Network, YES, NBC Sports, Altitude, Space City, Spectrum Sportsnet, MSG, Root Sports Northwest, Monumental Fubo ABC, ESPN, NBA TV Bally Sports Network, NBC Sports, Altitude, Space City, Root, and Monumental Sling ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV N/A Hulu Live TV ABC, ESPN, TNT NBC Sports, Monumental YouTube TV ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV NBC Sports, Monumental Max TNT N/A

How to watch Detroit Pistons NBA games With An OTA Antenna

Interested in watching Pistons games for absolutely free? Unfortunately, ABC will not show any of Pistons NBA matchups this season unlike other sides. You can watch ABC for free by installing an over-the-air antenna.

To see which channels you can access, plug your zip code into the FCC’s Reception Map Tool.

The best part? No monthly fees! Once you’ve got the antenna set up, you can enjoy local broadcasts as long as the device keeps going strong.

If you’d rather stream Pistons games, you can also grab a free trial from a streaming service like DIRECTV STREAM.

How to watch the 2024-25 Detroit Pistons season without cable

Streaming services are rapidly becoming the primary method for fans to watch NBA games, thanks to a growing array of providers in the market.

There is a wide selection of streaming options available, ranging from those that offer specific broadcast packages, such as ESPN+, Fubo and YouTube TV, to more flexible choices like Sling TV and Hulu Live TV, which allow users to customize their channel selection. No cable or satellite TV subscription needed. Start watching with a free trial.

In the United States, basketball fans have access to four types of streaming platforms this season. There are four multi-channel services offering both national and regional games (Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu, YouTube TV), two dedicated solely to national broadcasts (Sling, Max), multiple region-specific platforms (DTC platforms like MSG+, Bally Sports+), and one service focused on out-of-market matchups (NBA League Pass). These categories represent the primary options for streaming basketball.

NBA teams provide direct-to-consumer streaming options, which can complement your existing TV provider, but based on our experience, the cost doesn’t justify it. Bally Sports+ is priced at $20 a month, MSG+ will set you back $30 per month, while the Pistons Live streaming platform will cost you $14.99 per month. While it might seem like a way to cut expenses, you’ll likely feel frustrated when you're unable to watch nationally broadcast games, which occur at least once a month.

Moreover, not every team offers this streaming option, and if you frequently travel outside your local market, you'll lose access to your team's games altogether. This makes multi-channel services like DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo even better as they show both regional and national matchups.

Detroit Pistons TV Schedule

Game Channel DTV Stream Fubo Hulu Sling TV YouTube Indiana Pacers Bally Sports Detroit $28 ✓ - - - @ Cleveland Cavaliers Bally Sports Detroit $28 ✓ - - - Boston Celtics Bally Sports Detroit $28 ✓ - - - @ Miami Heat Bally Sports Detroit $28 ✓ - - - @ Philadelphia 76ers Bally Sports Detroit $28 ✓ - - - New York Knicks Bally Sports Detroit $28 ✓ - - - @ Brooklyn Nets Bally Sports Detroit $28 ✓ - - - Los Angeles Lakers No Local Telecast - - - - - @ Charlotte Hornets Bally Sports Detroit $28 ✓ - - - Atlanta Hawks Bally Sports Detroit $28 ✓ - - - Houston Rockets No Local Telecast - - - - - Miami Heat Bally Sports Detroit $28 ✓ - - - @ Milwaukee Bucks Bally Sports Detroit $28 ✓ - - - @ Toronto Raptors Bally Sports Detroit $28 ✓ - - - @ Washington Wizards Bally Sports Detroit $28 ✓ - - - Chicago Bulls Bally Sports Detroit $28 ✓ - - - @ Charlotte Hornets NBA TV $15 $8 - $11 $11 @ Orlando Magic Bally Sports Detroit $28 ✓ - - - Toronto Raptors Bally Sports Detroit $28 ✓ - - - @ Memphis Grizzlies Bally Sports Detroit $28 ✓ - - - @ Indiana Pacers Bally Sports Detroit $28 ✓ - - - Philadelphia 76ers Bally Sports Detroit $28 ✓ - - - Milwaukee Bucks Bally Sports Detroit $28 ✓ - - - @ Boston Celtics Bally Sports Detroit $28 ✓ - - - @ New York Knicks Bally Sports Detroit $28 ✓ - - - Utah Jazz Bally Sports Detroit $28 ✓ - - - @ Phoenix Suns Bally Sports Detroit $28 ✓ - - - @ Los Angeles Lakers No Local Telecast - - - - - @ Sacramento Kings No Local Telecast - - - - - @ Denver Nuggets Bally Sports Detroit $28 ✓ - - -

How to watch Detroit Pistons NBA games on DirecTV Stream

Suggested Plan: CHOICE

Price: $108.99 plus RSN fees (varies regionally)

Free Trial: (5 Days)

Channels: Bally Sports, ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV

DIRECTV STREAM boasts the widest range of Regional Sports Networks (RSNs), including Bally Sports Detroit, compared to other live TV streaming services. To access RSN livestreams, you'll need to subscribe to the DTV Stream Choice package or higher. The package starts with a five-day free trial and is priced at $108.99 per month, not including monthly RSN fees, which you can check here by entering your pin code.

It has 91 channels as part of their service, including sports channels like TBS, USA Network, TNT, FS1, ESPN, ESPN2, MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NHL Network, and Fox Sports 2.

With DIRECTV STREAM, you'll still encounter blackouts for out-of-market games. However, you can sidestep these restrictions by adding NBA League Pass to your subscription for as low as $14.99 per month. This combo allows you to catch every NBA game, combining League Pass access with the channels provided by DIRECTV STREAM.

Every DIRECTV STREAM subscriber enjoys unlimited storage on their Cloud DVR, allowing for extensive recording capabilities, and up to 20 users can stream simultaneously.

DIRECTV STREAM is compatible with a variety of devices for watching the Detroit Pistons, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhones/iPads, Android phones/tablets, Mac computers, Windows PCs, and smart TVs from brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, and VIZIO. However, it's worth noting that DIRECTV STREAM is not accessible on gaming consoles such as PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo.

How to watch Detroit Pistons NBA games on Fubo

Recommended Plan: Pro

Price: $79.99 plus RSN fees ($15)

Free Trial: Yes (7 Days)

Channels Included: Bally Sports, ABC, ESPN, NBA TV

To catch Detroit Pistons games, you can tune in via Bally Sports Detroit, ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, and ABC with their Pro package, priced at $94.99 per month. However, it's important to mention that TNT is not included in this lineup.

Fubo markets itself as a haven for sports enthusiasts, especially those who enjoy international soccer, NFL, MLB, NASCAR, and F1. After a free 7-day trial, subscribers can subscribe to Fubo for as low as $79.99 per month, gaining access to nearly 200 channels, as well as the ability to stream on up to 10 devices simultaneously.

You can also purchase the fuboTV Sports Plus package for an additional $11/mo. The add on package includes access to NBA TV, which carries around 90 NBA regular-season games, which are subject to local blackout restrictions, as well as analysis shows and documentaries. NBA TV also has live out-of-market games and highlights.

Fubo’s lineup boasts 90 channels, offering a robust mix of sports options such as ESPN, USA Network, FS1, ESPN2, Fox Sports 2, ABC, NFL Network, MLB Network, NBA TV, NHL Network, and NFL RedZone.

How to watch Detroit Pistons NBA games on Hulu+

Recommended Plan: Hulu+ Live TV

Price: $82.99

Free Trial: Yes (3 Days)

Channels Included: ABC, ESPN, TNT

Hulu + Live TV (plans starting from $77 per month) includes ABC, ESPN, and TNT in every plan. While it excels in offering local channels, it falls short in providing regional sports networks (RSNs). You'll find a limited selection, such as NBC Sports' regional networks in certain areas, but major RSNs like Bally Sports, Arizona's Family Sports and MSG Network are notably absent from its lineup.

NBA TV is currently not included in Hulu’s channel list, so you will miss a few games that are broadcast on it. Another drawback is the limit of two simultaneous streams, which could be an issue for larger families. However, unlimited DVR storage helps offset that limitation.

There's something for the entire family to enjoy when you’re not watching basketball. It features all ESPN channels, NFL Network, MLB Network, NHL Network, Golf Channel, SEC Network, ACC Network, Big Ten Network, and more. Each plan includes the Disney Bundle with access to ESPN Plus and Disney Plus content. You can log into ESPN Plus with your Hulu credentials as soon as you subscribe.

How to watch Detroit Pistons NBA games on Sling TV (Not recommended)

You can watch Detroit Pistons games on TNT, ESPN2, ESPN, NBA TV, and ESPN3 with Sling Orange's Sports Extra package, which costs $51 per month. However, Sling doesn't offer Arizona Family Sports.

The budget-friendly options let you save money while customizing your plans to fit your viewing preferences. Based on your location, you may have access to local channels like ABC, Fox, and NBC. However, if you live in an area where these are available, your monthly cost will rise by $5. For sports enthusiasts, you can enhance the limited selection by adding a Sports Extra package to your subscription.

Can I watch the Detroit Pistons with Max?

You can catch any Pistons games broadcast on TNT through the B/R Sports Add-On package. Typically priced at $9.99 per month, it’s currently offered at no extra charge with a standard Max subscription, which begins at $9.99 per month.

The Max B/R Sports Add-On package also features NHL games on TNT, select NCAA March Madness matchups, and U.S. Soccer events.

How to watch Detroit Pistons out-of-market NBA games

If you're looking to catch Detroit Pistons games outside of your local market during the 2024 season, NBA League Pass offers the most comprehensive access. It features all games not blacked out nationally or locally as well as the channel NBA TV.

For those seeking more features, NBA League Pass Premium includes everything from the standard pass, plus the ability to stream games live and on-demand on up to three devices at once. You’ll also get exclusive access to the in-arena feed for any game of your choice.

The current cost for NBA League Pass is $15 per month, while the Premium version is priced at $23 per month. Both subscriptions come with a seven-day free trial.

Nationally televised games are blacked out for all NBA League Pass subscribers. This applies to matchups aired on ABC, ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV in the U.S., as well as those broadcast on Sportsnet and TSN in Canada.

Due to this limitation, you won’t be able to stream any All-Star Weekend events, the NBA Play-In Tournament, or any NBA playoff games via this service. To watch those, you'll need to find alternative ways to access the channels broadcasting the game you're interested in.

You do get to listen to the local radio broadcasts for all live games through NBA League Pass, so if you are interested in a game that is blacked out to you, you are not completely shut out from following the action live.

Watch Detroit Pistons Games With A VPN

For those living abroad or just outside of Pistons TV market, another dependable way to watch Pistons in action is via a VPN.

Regardless of whether you use DirecTV Stream, Fubo (formerly FuboTV), or another streaming platform, you can supplement it with a VPN to watch out-of-market games. It enables you to alter your virtual location, letting you access games as though you're in a different state or even abroad (NBA League Pass is the ticket you need if you're overseas).

NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024 when streaming live sports. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

