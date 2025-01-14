How to watch today's DePaul Blue Demons vs Marquette Golden Eagles NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch DePaul vs Marquette NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles (14-2) will aim to extend their winning streak to six games when they face the DePaul Blue Demons (9-8) at Wintrust Arena on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 pm ET and will air on CBS Sports Network.

Marquette has showcased impressive consistency this season, experiencing only one rough patch. The Golden Eagles began their campaign with eight consecutive victories, triumphing over opponents such as Stony Brook, George Mason, Central Michigan, Maryland, Purdue, Georgia, Stonehill, and Western Carolina. They hit a brief snag with a 1-2 stretch, picking up a win against Wisconsin between losses to Iowa State and Dayton. However, the Golden Eagles have rebounded in style, stringing together five straight wins against Butler, Xavier, Providence, Creighton, and Georgetown, giving them a stellar 14-2 record overall.

On the flip side, DePaul kicked off the 2024-25 season with a blazing 7-0 start, securing wins over Southern Indiana, Prairie View, Mercer, Duquesne, Eastern Illinois, Northern Illinois, and Valparaiso. Unfortunately for the Blue Demons, momentum has since shifted. They endured a rough 2-4 stretch, with victories coming against Wichita State and Loyola MD, while suffering defeats to Texas Tech, Providence, St. John’s, and Northwestern. Adding to their struggles, DePaul has dropped four consecutive games, losing to UConn, Villanova, Seton Hall, and Xavier, leaving them with a 9-8 record so far.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the DePaul Blue Demons vs. the Marquette Golden Eagles NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

DePaul Blue Demons vs Marquette Golden Eagles: Date and tip-off time

The DePaul Blue Demons and the Marquette Golden Eagles will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

Date Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Wintrust Arena Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch DePaul Blue Demons vs Marquette Golden Eagles on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the DePaul Blue Demons and the Marquette Golden Eagles on:

TV Channel: CBSSN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to DePaul Blue Demons vs Marquette Golden Eagles play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

DePaul Blue Demons team news & key performers

DePaul struggled offensively in their most recent game, hitting only 39% of their shots overall and 33% from deep against Xavier. They were also outworked on the glass, losing the rebounding battle 36-28, and allowed the Musketeers to shoot 48% from the floor and 44% from three-point range. Guard CJ Gunn led the Blue Demons with 16 points, while Layden Blocker dished out a team-high four assists. As a team, DePaul tallied 17 assists but couldn't overcome their shooting woes.

Marquette Golden Eagles team news & key performers

Meanwhile, In their last outing, the Golden Eagles relied on guard Chase Ross, who delivered a career-high 27 points along with six steals, igniting a second-half comeback against the Hoyas. Ross was pivotal down the stretch, scoring 17 of his 27 points in the rally and sinking all four of his free throws in the final 50 seconds. Despite shooting just 35% overall and 35% from beyond the arc, Marquette’s defense shone, forcing 19 turnovers, including 16 steals. They will be without guard Sean Jones and forward Al Amadou, who are sidelined due to injuries.