Denmark Women vs Spain Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch World Cup warm-up

Denmark Women and Spain Women would be preparing for the 2023 Women's World Cup when they face each other in an international friendly encounter on Wednesday.
Lars Sondergaard's Danish side is pitted against England, Haiti and China in Group D, and they will open their World Cup campaign against China on July 22.
Whereas La Roja will be looking to build their confidence ahead of their World Cup games against Costa Rica, Zambia and Japan from Group A. Jorge Vilda's side will play their opener against Costa Riva on July 21.
Denmark Women vs Spain Women kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|July 5, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|12 pm EDT
|Venue:
|Gladsaxe Stadion
The international friendly women's game between Denmark and Spain is scheduled for July 5, 2023, at the Gladaxe Stadion in Copenhagen, Denmark.
It will kick off at 12 pm EDT in the United States (US).
How to watch Denmark vs Spain online - TV channels & live streams
|GOAL
|Live updates
The game will not be broadcast live on TV and will not be available to stream live online. However, fans can follow the live updates on GOAL's live match center.
Team news & squads
Denmark Women team news
Without the sight of Stine Larsen in the final squad for the Women's World Cup, Chelsea attacker Pernille Harder's return to action from a hamstring injury a few weeks ago was a sigh of relief for the Danes.
Nadia Nadim was already out of the preliminary squad due her battle with back-to-back ACL injuries.
The experience of Sanne Troelsgaard and Katrine Veje among others, will be complimented with the likes of Emma Snerle and Kathrine Kuhl looking to make their presence felt in the squad.
Denmark Women possible XI: Ostergaard; Sevecke, Stine Pedersen, S. Sorensen, Veje; Hasbo, Holmgaard, Kuhl; Thomsen, Harder, N. Sorensen.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Christensen, Larsen, Ostergaard
|Defenders:
|Gevitz, Stine Pedersen, Sevecke, S. Sorensen, Svava, Thogersen, Veje
|Midfielders:
|Hasbo, Holmgaard, Sofie Pederson, Kuhl, Snerle, N. Sorensen, Thomsen, Troelsgaard
|Forwards:
|Bruun, Gejl, Harder, Madsen, Vangsgaard
Spain Women team news
Misa is the fan-favourite in between the sticks, while defender Ivana Andres would be taking the mantle of filling in for Mapi Leon in the squad.
Barcelona star Alexia Putellas will be raring to get her game polished ahead of the main event, with Maria Perez potentially joining in the middle.
Although Jenni Hermoso may be considered the first choice up front, Jorge Vidal may be tempted to throw in Esther Gonzalez here.
Spain Women possible XI: Misa; Batlle, Codina, Andres, Carmona; Bonmati, Guerrero, Perez, Putellas, Navarro; Gonzalez.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Coll, Misa, Salon
|Defenders:
|Andres, Batlle, Carmona, Codina, Galvez, Hernandez, Paredes
|Midfielders:
|Abelleira, Bonmati, Guerrero, Perez, Putellas, Zornoza
|Forwards:
|Caldentey, Del Castillo, Gonzalez, Hermoso, Redondo, Navarro, Paralluelo
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|July 17, 2022
|Denmark 0-1 Spain
|UEFA Women's Championship
|June 15, 2021
|Spain 3-0 Denmark
|Friendlies Women
|June 28, 2013
|Denmark 2-2 Spain
|Friendlies Women
|February 12, 2013
|Denmark 0-0 Spain
|Friendlies Women
|April 27, 2006
|Denmark 5-0 Spain
|Women's World Cup Qualification Europe