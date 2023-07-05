Denmark Women vs Spain Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch World Cup warm-up

How to watch the Friendly Women match between Denmark and Spain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Denmark Women and Spain Women would be preparing for the 2023 Women's World Cup when they face each other in an international friendly encounter on Wednesday.

Lars Sondergaard's Danish side is pitted against England, Haiti and China in Group D, and they will open their World Cup campaign against China on July 22.

Whereas La Roja will be looking to build their confidence ahead of their World Cup games against Costa Rica, Zambia and Japan from Group A. Jorge Vilda's side will play their opener against Costa Riva on July 21.

Denmark Women vs Spain Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 5, 2023 Kick-off time: 12 pm EDT Venue: Gladsaxe Stadion

The international friendly women's game between Denmark and Spain is scheduled for July 5, 2023, at the Gladaxe Stadion in Copenhagen, Denmark.

It will kick off at 12 pm EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Denmark vs Spain online - TV channels & live streams

The game will not be broadcast live on TV and will not be available to stream live online. However, fans can follow the live updates on GOAL's live match center.

Team news & squads

Denmark Women team news

Without the sight of Stine Larsen in the final squad for the Women's World Cup, Chelsea attacker Pernille Harder's return to action from a hamstring injury a few weeks ago was a sigh of relief for the Danes.

Nadia Nadim was already out of the preliminary squad due her battle with back-to-back ACL injuries.

The experience of Sanne Troelsgaard and Katrine Veje among others, will be complimented with the likes of Emma Snerle and Kathrine Kuhl looking to make their presence felt in the squad.

Denmark Women possible XI: Ostergaard; Sevecke, Stine Pedersen, S. Sorensen, Veje; Hasbo, Holmgaard, Kuhl; Thomsen, Harder, N. Sorensen.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Christensen, Larsen, Ostergaard Defenders: Gevitz, Stine Pedersen, Sevecke, S. Sorensen, Svava, Thogersen, Veje Midfielders: Hasbo, Holmgaard, Sofie Pederson, Kuhl, Snerle, N. Sorensen, Thomsen, Troelsgaard Forwards: Bruun, Gejl, Harder, Madsen, Vangsgaard

Spain Women team news

Misa is the fan-favourite in between the sticks, while defender Ivana Andres would be taking the mantle of filling in for Mapi Leon in the squad.

Barcelona star Alexia Putellas will be raring to get her game polished ahead of the main event, with Maria Perez potentially joining in the middle.

Although Jenni Hermoso may be considered the first choice up front, Jorge Vidal may be tempted to throw in Esther Gonzalez here.

Spain Women possible XI: Misa; Batlle, Codina, Andres, Carmona; Bonmati, Guerrero, Perez, Putellas, Navarro; Gonzalez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Coll, Misa, Salon Defenders: Andres, Batlle, Carmona, Codina, Galvez, Hernandez, Paredes Midfielders: Abelleira, Bonmati, Guerrero, Perez, Putellas, Zornoza Forwards: Caldentey, Del Castillo, Gonzalez, Hermoso, Redondo, Navarro, Paralluelo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition July 17, 2022 Denmark 0-1 Spain UEFA Women's Championship June 15, 2021 Spain 3-0 Denmark Friendlies Women June 28, 2013 Denmark 2-2 Spain Friendlies Women February 12, 2013 Denmark 0-0 Spain Friendlies Women April 27, 2006 Denmark 5-0 Spain Women's World Cup Qualification Europe

