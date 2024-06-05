Denmark vs Sweden: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Denmark and Sweden head into the June preparations, with an international friendly lined up at Parken on Wednesday.
Kasper Hjulmand has already named his 26-member Euro 2024 squad as the Red and Whites are clubbed alongside Slovenia, Serbia and England in Group C.
On the other hand, failing to qualify for the European Championship, the Swedes will partake in League C of the Nations League starting in September.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Denmark vs Sweden kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|June 5, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|1 pm EST
|Venue:
|Parken
The international friendly match between Denmark and Sweden will be played at Parken in Copenhagen, Denmark.
It will kick off at 1 pm EST on Wednesday, June 5, in the United States (US).
How to watch Denmark vs Sweden online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the international friendly match between Denmark and Sweden is available to watch and stream online live through ViX+ and Fox Soccer Plus.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Team news & squads
Denmark team news
Four years after his collapse, Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has been named in the squad for the upcoming Euros alongside club team-mate Rasmus Hojlund.
Goalkeeper Mads Hermansen is the only player without a senior international appearance under his belt, while Hjulmand has left out the likes of Matt O'Riley, Philip Billing, Jesper Lindstrom and Martin Braithwaite from his selection.
Denmark possible XI: Schmeichel; Andersen, Kjaer, Christensen; Maehle, Hojbjerg, Eriksen, Kristiansen; Skov Olsen, Hojlund, Damsgaard.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Schmeichel, Ronnow, Hermansen
|Defenders:
|Kjaer, Christensen, Maehle, Vestergaard, Anderson, Kristensen, Nelsson, Bah, Kristiansen
|Midfielders:
|Eriksen, Delaney, Hojberg, Jensen, Damsgaard, Norgaard, Hjulmand
|Forwards:
|Poulsen, Dolberg, Skov Olsen, Wind, Hojlund, Brunn Larsen, Dreyer
Sweden team news
Sporting CP forward Viktor Gyokeres is ruled out having undergone knee surgery, but John Dahl Tomasson will have Newcastle United's Alexander Isak to bank on.
Nottingham Forest's Anthony Elanga and Tottenham Hotspur's Dejan Kulusevski are also worthy options in attack.
Kristoffer Olsson, Linus Wahlqvist and Eric Smith have all been omitted from the squad.
Sweden possible XI: Olsen; Krafth, Starfelt, Lindelof, Augustinsson; Cajuste, Olsson; Kulusevski, Forsberg, Elanga; Isak
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Olsen, Johansson, Nordfeldt
|Defenders:
|Krafth, Lindelof, Hien, Dahl, Augustinsson, Holm, Ekdal, Starfelt, Svensson, Andersson, Nilden, Eriksson, Perez Vinlof
|Midfielders:
|Cajuste, Forsberg, Saletros, Larsson, Gustafson, Nanasi, Olsson, Ayari
|Forwards:
|Isak, Elanga, Swedberg, Kulusevski, Eliasson, Nilsson
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Denmark and Sweden across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|November 11, 2020
|Denmark 2-0 Sweden
|International Friendly
|June 2, 2018
|Sweden 0-0 Denmark
|International Friendly
|January 11, 2018
|Sweden 1-0 Denmark
|Non-FIFA Friendly
|November 17, 2015
|Denmark 2-2 Sweden
|UEFA European Championship Qualifiers
|November 14, 2015
|Sweden 2-1 Denmark
|UEFA European Championship Qualifiers