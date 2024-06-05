Denmark vs Sweden: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the international friendly match between Denmark and Sweden, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Denmark and Sweden head into the June preparations, with an international friendly lined up at Parken on Wednesday.

Kasper Hjulmand has already named his 26-member Euro 2024 squad as the Red and Whites are clubbed alongside Slovenia, Serbia and England in Group C.

On the other hand, failing to qualify for the European Championship, the Swedes will partake in League C of the Nations League starting in September.

Denmark vs Sweden kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 1 pm EST Venue: Parken

The international friendly match between Denmark and Sweden will be played at Parken in Copenhagen, Denmark.

It will kick off at 1 pm EST on Wednesday, June 5, in the United States (US).

How to watch Denmark vs Sweden online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the international friendly match between Denmark and Sweden is available to watch and stream online live through ViX+ and Fox Soccer Plus.

Team news & squads

Denmark team news

Four years after his collapse, Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen has been named in the squad for the upcoming Euros alongside club team-mate Rasmus Hojlund.

Goalkeeper Mads Hermansen is the only player without a senior international appearance under his belt, while Hjulmand has left out the likes of Matt O'Riley, Philip Billing, Jesper Lindstrom and Martin Braithwaite from his selection.

Denmark possible XI: Schmeichel; Andersen, Kjaer, Christensen; Maehle, Hojbjerg, Eriksen, Kristiansen; Skov Olsen, Hojlund, Damsgaard.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schmeichel, Ronnow, Hermansen Defenders: Kjaer, Christensen, Maehle, Vestergaard, Anderson, Kristensen, Nelsson, Bah, Kristiansen Midfielders: Eriksen, Delaney, Hojberg, Jensen, Damsgaard, Norgaard, Hjulmand Forwards: Poulsen, Dolberg, Skov Olsen, Wind, Hojlund, Brunn Larsen, Dreyer

Sweden team news

Sporting CP forward Viktor Gyokeres is ruled out having undergone knee surgery, but John Dahl Tomasson will have Newcastle United's Alexander Isak to bank on.

Nottingham Forest's Anthony Elanga and Tottenham Hotspur's Dejan Kulusevski are also worthy options in attack.

Kristoffer Olsson, Linus Wahlqvist and Eric Smith have all been omitted from the squad.

Sweden possible XI: Olsen; Krafth, Starfelt, Lindelof, Augustinsson; Cajuste, Olsson; Kulusevski, Forsberg, Elanga; Isak

Position Players Goalkeepers: Olsen, Johansson, Nordfeldt Defenders: Krafth, Lindelof, Hien, Dahl, Augustinsson, Holm, Ekdal, Starfelt, Svensson, Andersson, Nilden, Eriksson, Perez Vinlof Midfielders: Cajuste, Forsberg, Saletros, Larsson, Gustafson, Nanasi, Olsson, Ayari Forwards: Isak, Elanga, Swedberg, Kulusevski, Eliasson, Nilsson

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Denmark and Sweden across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 11, 2020 Denmark 2-0 Sweden International Friendly June 2, 2018 Sweden 0-0 Denmark International Friendly January 11, 2018 Sweden 1-0 Denmark Non-FIFA Friendly November 17, 2015 Denmark 2-2 Sweden UEFA European Championship Qualifiers November 14, 2015 Sweden 2-1 Denmark UEFA European Championship Qualifiers

