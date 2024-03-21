Denmark Euro 2024 squad: Who is Kasper Hjulmand bringing to Germany?

Denmark will be looking to pull off another surprise after winning the tournament in 1992. But who is likely to be in their Euro 2024 squad?

Denmark will be looking to make the best of having qualified in back-to-back European Championships for the first time in 20 years.

The Danes reached the semi-finals in Euro 2020 and will be looking from an improved performance after a group stage exit at the 2022 World Cup under head coach Kasper Hjulmand.

Denmark qualified by topping Group H in the qualifiers - to be joined by Slovenia, Serbia and England in the final tournament.

Following the friendlies against Switzerland, Faroe Islands, Sweden and Norway, who will make Hjulmand's squad for the Euro 2024? GOAL takes a look...