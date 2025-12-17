How to watch Delaware vs Louisiana NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Bowl season is heating up, and the spotlight now turns to a compelling clash between the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

Louisiana is no stranger to postseason football, having become a near-annual bowl participant over the last decade. Still, the Ragin’ Cajuns are searching for their first bowl victory since 2021. They had to grind their way to eligibility this year, closing the regular season on a four-game surge just to reach six wins. Each of those victories came by single digits, but Louisiana consistently showed poise under pressure, finding ways to finish games when the margin for error was razor-thin.

Delaware’s journey carries a different kind of intrigue. Making the leap from the FCS level, the Fightin’ Blue Hens endured the expected bumps and bruises early on. As the season wore on, though, the offense found its rhythm, and a jaw-dropping 61-point outburst in the regular-season finale sealed a sixth win and a landmark bowl berth. With history on the line and a chance to claim their first-ever bowl victory, Delaware will be highly motivated—but they’ll have their hands full against a battle-tested Louisiana side.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Delaware vs Louisiana NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

Delaware vs Louisiana: Date and tip-off time

Delaware Fighting Blue Hens will face off against Louisiana Raging Cajuns in an exciting NCAAF game on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, at 8:30 pm ET or 5:30 pm PT at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama .

Date Wednesday, December 17, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET or 5:30 pm PT Venue Hancock Whitney Stadium Location Mobile, Alabama

How to watch Delaware vs Louisiana on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Blue Hens and the Cajuns live on ESPN nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Delaware vs Louisiana team news & key performers

Delaware Fighting Blue Hens team news

Delaware takes a very different path. Nick Minicucci pilots a pass-heavy attack and has put up eye-popping numbers, throwing for 3,505 yards, fifth most in the country, along with 22 touchdowns against seven interceptions. The Blue Hens play at a much faster pace, pushing the tempo to generate scoring chances and keep defenses on their heels. The downside is a lack of balance. Delaware has struggled to establish a consistent ground game and has been shaky protecting the football, ranking near the bottom nationally in both rushing production and turnover margin.

Louisiana Raging Cajuns team news

Louisiana’s offense is built around a deep and physical rushing attack. Bill Davis sets the tone with 743 yards on the ground, while Zylan Perry has chipped in 664 more, averaging better than five yards per carry. Quarterback Lunch Winfield adds another wrinkle, using his legs to rack up 627 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, making the Cajuns especially dangerous once they get near the goal line. Through the air, Winfield has thrown for 1,324 yards with 10 scores and six picks, but the passing game is clearly there to support the run, not drive the bus. That approach shows up in the numbers, as Louisiana sits near the bottom nationally in passing yards per game. The Cajuns are content to slow things down, ranking in the middle of the pack in tempo, and leaning on long, clock-chewing possessions to wear opponents down.