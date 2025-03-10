How to watch today's Delaware Blue Hens vs Towson Tigers NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Delaware vs Towson NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

Delaware (16-19) looks to keep its hot streak alive with a fourth consecutive win as they face off against Towson (22-10) on Monday night at Care First Arena.

The Towson Tigers, boasting a 22-10 overall record and a dominant 16-2 mark in conference play, are coming off an 82-76 victory over Drexel. Towson built a comfortable 38-29 lead at halftime but had to weather a 47-point surge from Drexel in the second half to secure the win. The Tigers shot an efficient 49.3% from the floor, knocked down 45% of their three-pointers, and converted 53.8% of their free throws. Dylan Williamson led the charge with a career-best 32 points and two rebounds, while CAA Player of the Year Tyler Tejada contributed 21 points and three rebounds.

Delaware, sitting at 15-19 (5-13 CAA), put on an offensive showcase in their last outing, rolling past William & Mary 100-78. The Blue Hens trailed 49-47 at halftime but erupted for 53 second-half points to pull away. They put on a shooting clinic, hitting 55% from the field, an incredible 62.1% from beyond the arc, and 76.2% from the charity stripe.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Delaware Blue Hens vs. the Towson Tigers NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Delaware Blue Hens vs Towson Tigers: Date and tip-off time

The Delaware Blue Hens and the Towson Tigers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Monday, March 10, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT at CareFirst Arena in Washington, United States.

Date Monday, March 10, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue CareFirst Arena Location Washington, United States

How to watch Delaware Blue Hens vs Towson Tigers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Delaware Blue Hens vs. the Towson Tigers on:

TV Channel: CBSSN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Delaware Blue Hens team news & key performers

In their last outing against Drexel, John Camden led the offensive explosion with 36 points and seven rebounds, drilling 11-of-15 shots and a scorching 8-of-10 from deep. Erik Timko chipped in 13 points and five rebounds, while all five Delaware starters finished in double figures. Defensively, the Blue Hens held William & Mary to just 34.8% shooting overall and 32.4% from three-point range.

Despite their recent surge, the season-long stats don't favour Delaware, and their 5-13 CAA record reflects their struggles. According to KenPom rankings, the Blue Hens sit at 246th overall, with an Adjusted Offensive Efficiency ranking of 135th and a concerning 334th ranking in Adjusted Defense. Camden, a 6-foot-8 transfer from Virginia Tech, leads the team in scoring with 16.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per game while shooting 46.4% from the field and 40.2% from deep. GuardNiels Lane contributes 13.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per game, shooting 51.4% overall and 36.4% from three-point range.

Towson Tigers news & key performers

For Towson, Dylan Williamson delivered in the clutch against Drexel, nailing a crucial three-pointer with 25 seconds left to seal the victory. He finished with a career-high 32 points, while Tejada added 21. The Tigers allowed Drexel to shoot an efficient 50% from the floor and 50% (11-of-22) from beyond the arc, an area they’ll need to tighten up against a Delaware team that torched William & Mary from deep.

Towson enters the matchup ranked 149th overall on KenPom, with an Adjusted Offensive Efficiency ranking of 164th and an Adjusted Defensive Efficiency ranking of 150th. Tejada leads the team with 16.8 points per game, shooting 43.4% from the field and 33.3% from three. Williamson, who earned second-team All-CAA honours, averages 13.8 points per contest while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc.