How to watch today's DC Defenders vs San Antonio Brahmas UFL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the UFL game between the DC Defenders and the San Antonio Brahmas, including how to watch and team news.

The electrifying UFL matchup between the DC Defenders and the San Antonio Brahmas is set to take place on May 5, 2024, at 4:00 pm ET.

The Defenders score 18.8 points per game on average and have a balanced offense with 164.2 yards passing and 76.6 yards running. 26-year-old Jordan Ta'amu quarterback will contribute a key part for the Defenders.

On the other hand, the Brahmas scored an average of 22.0 points per game, with 209.8 passing yards and 86.6 rushing yards, with 24-year-old Chase Garbers leading the way.

The Brahmas defeated the Defenders 27–12 in their previous meeting on March 31, 2024.

DC Defenders vs San Antonio Brahmas: Date and Kick-off Time

The DC Defenders will face off against the San Antonio Brahmas in a high-voltage UFL matchup on May 5, 2024, at 4:00 pm ET, at Audi Field, in Washington, DC.

Date May 5, 2024 Kick-off Time 4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT Venue Audi Field Location Washington, DC

How to watch DC Defenders vs San Antonio Brahmas Online -TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can enjoy the action of the thrilling UFL game between the DC Defenders and the San Antonio Brahmas on FOX, and DirecTV Stream.

DC Defenders vs San Antonio Brahmas Team News

DC Defenders Team News

24-year-old Cam'Ron Harris has an amazing 140 rush yards for the DC Defenders.

Additionally, Kelvin Harmon has dominated with 237 receiving yards. Along with Kelvin, Michael Joseph made a big difference with 34 tackles.

San Antonio Brahmas Team News

San Antonio Brahmas' Key player, the 24-year-old John Lovett has collected 195 rush yards.

Additionally, Jontre Kirklin has an amazing 314 yards as a receiver. Also, Jordan Mosley has contributed 38 tackles.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the previous meeting between the DC Defenders and the San Antonio Brahmas in the UFL matchup: