'What a guy' - Declan Rice sends support to Jordan Henderson after Al-Ettifaq midfielder is booed on England duty

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Liverpool captain shared a series of photographs, capturing his moments with the English national team during the October international break, with the caption: "Love this team! Great week, topped off with qualification."
His compatriot and Arsenal star Declan Rice reacted to the post and left a comment that read: "What a guy."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Henderson was booed by English supporters during the team's international friendly against Australia. The Al-Ettifaq player was jeered by his own fans as he got substituted at the hour mark and replaced by Kieran Trippier.
The 33-year-old, in the past, had shown his support to the LGBT+ community and even wore rainbow laces and rainbow armbands in solidarity. Yet he chose to join Saudi Pro League Al-Ettifaq in the summer, a decision which was widely criticised at the time.
WHAT NEXT? The English international will be back in action for his club on Sunday when they take on Al-Riyadh in a Saudi Pro League clash.