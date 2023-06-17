DC United vs Real Salt Lake: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between DC United and Salt Lake, as well as kick-off time and team news.

When Real Salt Lake travels to the nation's capital to play DC United at Audi Field on Saturday in an MLS interconference matchup, they will be hoping for another strong showing on the road.

The visitors are now 11th in the MLS Eastern Conference, outside of the postseason slots, while they are ninth in the MLS Western Conference despite having played more games than most of the teams around them.

Real Salt Lake drew 0-0 with New York City last week to extend their unbeaten streak in all competitions to three games, but Pablo Mastroeni would have viewed that result as two points lost as opposed to one won because his team outplayed theirs for the majority of the encounter.

Real Salt Lake's defence is unquestionably their biggest weakness. They have allowed the joint-most goals in the Western Conference this season (27), averaging just under two per game, and have only kept one clean sheet in their last seven league away games.

However, RSL has conceded goals in 21 of their last 23 competitive away games, not just this season.

Unlike their opponents, DC United have lost four of their previous five away games in all competitions, with their most recent loss coming last week at the hands of Atlanta United by a score of 3-1.

However, Wayne Rooney's team will be hoping to maintain their strong home form in this game as they gear up to take on high-flying Cincinnati next week given that their next two games are slated to be played at Audi Field.

With three wins, three draws, and two losses at home, DC United has earned a total of 12 points out of a possible 24, but they haven't lost in their last four games. They defeated Charlotte and LA Galaxy by three goals each while drawing with Nashville and, most recently, Montreal at the beginning of the month.

The hosts finished last in the Eastern Conference in 2022 with just seven victories all season, but they already have six this year and are only five points behind Atlanta in fifth place.

DC United vs Real Salt Lake kick-off time

Date: Jun 17, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Audi Field

DC United and Real Salt Lake face off on Jun 17 at Audi Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch DC United vs Real Salt Lake online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

DC United team news

DC United will be without Brendan Hines-Ike and Martin Rodriguez this week. Taxiarchis Fountas will likely return to the lineup after recovering from his injury.

DC United possible XI: Miller; Greene, Palsson, Birnbaum, Pines, Santos; Fountas, O'Brien, Durkin, Klich; Benteke

Position Players Goalkeepers Miller, Bono Defenders Jeahze, Ruan, Najar, Santos, Williams, Birnbaum, Pines, Sargis Midfielders Klich, Durkin, Canousse, Asad, Palsson, Rodriguez, Ku-DiPietro Forwards Benteke, Robertha, Hopkins, Fountas

Salt Lake team news

Axel Kei and Zack Farnsworth are out through injury. Jefferson Savarino has been the club's top scorer so far with four goals to his name.

Real Salt Lake possible XI: MacMath; Pierre, Glad, Holt, Oviedo; C. Gomez, Loffelsend, Ruiz, Savarino; Kreilach, Rubin.

Position Players Goalkeepers MacMath, Gomez Defenders Oviedo, Vera, Brody, Holt, Rivera, Glad, Silva, Pierre Midfielders Meram, Savarino, Ojeda, A. Gomez, Ruiz, Luna, Chang, Caldwell, Nyeman Forwards Kreilach, Rubin, Julio, Musovski, Paul

Head-to-Head Record

The last five games between DC United and Real Salt Lake have ended with two wins for the Claret and Cobalt and one for DC United.

