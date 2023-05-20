DC United vs Galaxy: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the MLS match between DC United and LA Galaxy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In the latest round of MLS action, DC United will face Los Angeles Galaxy at Audi Field on Saturday evening.

After a decent start, the hosts are ninth in the Eastern Conference, while the visitors are last in the Western Conference.

DC United is just inside the playoff spots with 16 points from 13 games, but it has not looked exceptional in its recent games.

The Black & Red has lost its previous four matches in all competitions, netting just two goals in the process.

It most recently played out a 0-0 stalemate away against Philadelphia Union, but it could have taken more from the encounter.

DC United has just eight points in six games at Audi Field this season, the joint-fewest of any team in the division at home, albeit it is unbeaten in its last two.

Los Angeles Galaxy has had a terrible start to the MLS season, with only nine points from 12 games, putting it at the bottom of the Western Conference, though there is still plenty of time to turn their season around.

It's incredibly tight near the bottom of the standings, with Galaxy still just five points out of the playoffs, and its started to improve in recent weeks, winning 2-1 at home against San Jose Earthquakes.

LA Galaxy has only picked up two points in six away games, scoring once and surrendering ten, and that record desperately needs improvement.

DC United vs LA Galaxy kick-off time

Date: May 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Audi Field

DC United and LA Galaxy face off on May 20 at Audi Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch DC United vs LA Galaxy online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

DC United team news

DC United will be without Brendan Hines-Ike and Martin Rodriguez this weekend. Taxiarchis Fountas is likely to return to the lineup having recovered from his injury.

DC United possible XI: Miller; Palsson, Pines, Williams; Durkin, Canouse, O'Brien, Samake; Klich, Dajome, Benteke

Position Players Goalkeepers Miller, Bono Defenders Jeahze, Ruan, Najar, Santos, Williams, Birnbaum, Pines, Sargis Midfielders Klich, Durkin, Canousse, Asad, Palsson, Rodriguez, Ku-DiPietro Forwards Benteke, Robertha, Hopkins, Fountas

LA Galaxy team news

The only injury concern in the LA Galaxy squad is Jonathan dos Santos, who has a calf injury. The Mexican remains doubtful for the trip to Columbus. Jonathan Bond is expected to return between the posts after recovering from his injury.

Galaxy possible XI: Bond; Calegari, Zabaleta, Neal, Aude; Alvarez, Aguirre, Rosell, Edwards; Hernandez, Joveljic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Klinsmann, Bond, Micovic Defenders: Calegari, Zabaleta, Neal, Leerdan, Mavingana, Edwards, Coulibaly, Gaspar, Ferkanus Midfielders: Puig, Alvarez, Boyd, Brugman, Perez, Delgado, Rodriguez, Rosell, Saldana Forwards: Hernandez, Jovelic, Judd

Head-to-Head Record

Over the course of their last five games, both DC United and LA Galaxy have picked up a victory each with three games ending in draws. Their most recent encounter ended in a 2-2 draw during the 2023 MLS Preseason.

