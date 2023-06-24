DC United vs Cincinnati: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between DC United and Cincinnati, as well as kick-off time and team news.

When FC Cincinnati travels to Audi Field on Saturday to play DC United, the MLS's undisputed leaders are looking for their 14th victory in 19 games.

Last time out, the visitors decisively defeated Toronto by a score of 3-0, while Wayne Rooney's team was defeated by Real Salt Lake by a score of 2-1.

Last Saturday, DC United was battling an uphill struggle to hold Salt Lake at bay after losing captain Steve Birnbaum to a red card in the 26th minute, and Pablo Mastroeni's team duly added salt to the wounds by defeating their 10-man hosts.

Rooney's team has lost back-to-back games to Atlanta United and Real Salt Lake, and they currently sit in ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings going into the weekend. They have only won one of their last five MLS games.

A six-game scoring streak does provide a glimmer of optimism for the Black-and-Red, but the hosts have also lost their last five games without recording a clean sheet.

Cincinnati has recently been scoring goals frequently, much like their forthcoming opponents, but Pat Noonan's team has combined their prolific tendencies with defensive tenacity at the opposite end of the pitch to retain their unassailable advantage at the top.

Cincinnati is still vying for success this season on three fronts, with an Open Cup semi-final matchup against Inter Miami and the Leagues Cup group stage on the schedule for Noonan and company. Cincinnati currently holds an eight-point lead over closest rival Nashville in the Eastern Conference standings and the Supporters' Shield rankings.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, has so far maintained its impressive 14-game unbeaten streak across all competitions despite having to balance league and cup commitments.

DC United vs Cincinnati kick-off time

Date: Jun 24, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Audi Field

How to watch DC United vs Cincinnati online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

DC United team news

DC United will be without Brendan Hines-Ike and Martin Rodriguez this week. Taxiarchis Fountas will likely return to the lineup after recovering from his injury.

DC United possible XI: Miller; Greene, Palsson, Birnbaum, Pines, Santos; Fountas, O'Brien, Durkin, Klich; Benteke

Position Players Goalkeepers Miller, Bono Defenders Jeahze, Ruan, Najar, Santos, Williams, Birnbaum, Pines, Sargis Midfielders Klich, Durkin, Canousse, Asad, Palsson, Rodriguez, Ku-DiPietro Forwards Benteke, Robertha, Hopkins, Fountas

Cincinnati team news

Cincinnati has no outstanding injuries and is expected to have the entire squad up for selection. Luciano Acosta has been in fine form in front of the goal and has been the club's top scorer with nine goals to his name.

Cincinnati possible XI: Celentano; Hagglund, Miazga, Mosquera; Gaddis, Nwobodo, Moreno, Barreal; Acosta, Santos, Vazquez.

Position Players Goalkeepers Celentano, Kann Defenders Hagglund, Miazga, Mosquera, Arias, Powell, Murphy, Gaddis Midfielders Moreno, Nwobodo, Barreal, Acosta, Kubo, Angulo Forwards Vazquez, Santos, Brenner, Ordonez, Badji

Head-to-Head Record

Over their last five games, DC United and Cincinnati have accrued two wins each with Cincinnati having won the last two of their affairs.

