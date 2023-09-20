DC United vs Atlanta United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the MLS match between DC United and Atlanta United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Wednesday, DC United will host Atlanta United at Audi Field in an MLS Eastern Conference match.

The hosts are coming off a goalless draw at the hands of Charlotte FC over the weekend. Meanwhile, Atlanta United came from behind to overcome Inter Miami 5-2 at home. They fell down in the 25th minute to Leonardi Campana's goal but rallied to take a 3-1 lead into halftime. Georgios Giakoumakis and Tyler Wolff scored in the second half to seal the victory.

With 45 points from 29 games, the Five Stripes moved up to sixth place in the rankings. D.C. United is eighth in the league with 35 points after 29 games.

DC United vs Atlanta United kick-off time

Date: Sep 20, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue: Audi Field

DC United and Inter Miami face off on September 20 at Audi Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 4:30 pm Pacific Time (PT).

How to watch DC United vs Atlanta United online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TV Watch here

The game will not be broadcast live on TV but will be available to stream live online through Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

DC United team news

DC United will be without Brendan Hines-Ike and Martin Rodriguez this week. Taxiarchis Fountas will likely return to the lineup after recovering from his injury.

DC United possible XI: Miller; Greene, Palsson, Birnbaum, Pines, Santos; Fountas, O'Brien, Durkin, Klich; Benteke.

Position Players Goalkeepers Miller, Bono Defenders Jeahze, Ruan, Najar, Santos, Williams, Birnbaum, Pines, Sargis Midfielders Klich, Durkin, Canousse, Asad, Palsson, Rodriguez, Ku-DiPietro Forwards Benteke, Robertha, Hopkins, Fountas

Atlanta United team news

Atlanta United will be without Erik Lopez and Santiago Sosa due to injury. Giorgios Giakoumakis has been the top scorer for the Five Stripes and shall line up upfront.

Atlanta United possible XI: Guzan; Lennon, Robinson, Abram, Wiley; Muyumba, Rossetto, Mosquera, Almada, Silva; Giakoumakis

Position Players Goalkeepers Guzan, Diop Defenders Hernandez, Abram, Lennon, Gutman, Purata, Sanchez Midfielders Araujo, Sejdic, Ibarra , Wolff , Muyamba, Rossetto, Mosquera, Almada Forwards Berry, Silva, Giakoumakis

Head-to-Head Record

The last five games between Atlanta United and DC United have ended with the Five Stripes winning all five, including one earlier this season.

Useful links