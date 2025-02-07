How to watch today's Dayton Flyers vs VCU Rams NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Dayton Flyers vs VCU Rams NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Dayton Flyers (16-7) look to keep their home winning streak alive as they take on the VCU Rams (18-5) in a key Atlantic 10 showdown. Tip-off is set for 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

The Rams enter this contest sitting in second place in the A-10 with an 8-2 conference record. They burst out of the gate with a 4-0 start before suffering back-to-back defeats. However, they quickly bounced back with five straight victories before hitting another rough patch, dropping two of three. Since then, VCU has been on fire, winning eight of their last nine—though a costly loss to Saint Louis could impact their NCAA Tournament hopes. In their most recent outing, VCU dominated La Salle after a tight opening stretch, storming to a 20-point halftime lead and ultimately cruising to a 96-66 win.

The Flyers, currently fourth in the A-10, have had their ups and downs but are finding their stride at the right time. They kicked off the season at 4-0 before suffering setbacks against North Carolina and Iowa State. However, Dayton responded in a big way, pulling off a statement upset over UConn and rattling off four consecutive wins. A midseason slump saw them drop four of five, but since then, they've turned things around, winning five of their last six. In their latest matchup, Dayton edged out Davidson in a hard-fought battle, using a clutch 10-0 run in the final three minutes to secure a 69-63 victory.

Dayton Flyers vs VCU Rams: Date and tip-off time

The Dayton Flyers and the VCU Rams will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Friday, February 7, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio.

Date Friday, February 7, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue UD Arena Location Dayton, Ohio

How to watch Dayton Flyers vs VCU Rams on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Dayton Flyers and the VCU Rams on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Dayton Flyers team news & key performers

On the Dayton side, Nate Santos is the go-to scorer, putting up 14.3 points per game while grabbing 5.3 rebounds. Enoch Cheeks has been a force on the glass, averaging 12.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per contest. Meanwhile, Javon Bennett (10.2 PPG) and Zed Key (9.5 PPG, 3.6 RPG) will look to make an impact in Friday night’s crucial conference showdown.

VCU Rams team news & key performers

For VCU, Joe Bamisile leads the charge, pouring in 16.2 points per game on 48.1% shooting, while also pulling down 5.2 rebounds per contest. Max Shulga is another key contributor, averaging 15.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. The Rams also rely on Phillip Russell (11.7 PPG) and Zeb Jackson (10.1 PPG, 3.4 RPG) to provide consistent offensive production.