New adventure for David de Gea? Former Manchester United goalkeeper in talks with La Liga club over January transfer

Five months after leaving Manchester United, David de Gea is still free to sign with any team, with a return to Spain now a distinct possibility.

Real Betis interested in De Gea

Has been a free agent since June

Rui Silva on his way out

WHAT HAPPENED? According to reports, De Gea is eager to return to Spain after having spent almost 13 years in England. Spanish outlet ED writes that Real Betis and De Gea have begun preliminary negotiations, with both parties inclined to make a deal work. Los Verdiblancos are looking to complete the signing as their current number one, Rui Silva, is being linked with an exit from the club this winter, and they only have a 40-year-old Claudio Bravo as cover.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Spanish newspaper mentions the club will use the "Isco formula" on De Gea, which is a short-term agreement on reduced terms intended to be advantageous to both sides. However, the 33-year-old goalie, who was formerly the highest-paid player at United, will only be brought in if sufficient funds are raised by the Seville-based club. Betis CEO Ramon Alarcon has acknowledged that the team are over their pay cap, with Silva likely to make way in that case.

WHAT NEXT? Real Betis will next be in action when they take on Sevilla in the Derbi Sevillano on Sunday, November 12.