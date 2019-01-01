Dani Alves 'looking for a job' amid links to Arsenal & Juventus

The Barcelona icon, who is a free agent after leaving Paris Saint-Germain, has taken to social media in an effort to attract interest in his services

Dani Alves is still waiting on offers this summer, with the legendary Brazilian full-back admitting on social media that is “looking for a job” after dropping into the free agent pool.

The 36-year-old finds himself without a club after leaving at the end of his contract.

He opted against committing to fresh terms with the French champions, with another fresh start being sought.

Article continues below

Several landing spots have been mooted for the legend, with leading sides across Europe said to be keen on acquiring his experience and ability.

It has been confirmed to Goal that are considering a move to take the South American back onto their books.

have also been linked with an approach to take Alves to , while are said to be leading the Premier League pursuit for the most decorated player of the modern era.

No deal has been done, though, and a man with 40 major honours to his name continues to wait on discussions.

He has now taken to Instagram in an effort to tout his services, saying: “Looking for a job, where do I put my resume?

“Someone let me know if you have time to read!”

are another of those to have been linked with Alves, with Pep Guardiola having previously worked with the iconic defender at Barcelona.

The Blues boss has, however, distanced himself from those rumours, saying: “All the important clubs in the world know his situation and the incredible player he is.

“He’s an extraordinary person too but now we have two incredible full backs.”

Wherever Alves ends up, he has made it clear that he will only be joining a project of serious ambition.

He stated when bidding farewell to champions PSG: "I am passionate about the people of PSG, the people who care and are part of the club.

"But sportingly speaking we did not get the results we expected and I need a team that really knows how to compete for what we aspire to achieve.

"Right now I don't know what is going to happen. My future will depend on the proposal made to me."