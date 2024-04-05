How to watch today’s Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, start time, stats & everything you need to know

Everything you need to know about the NBA game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors, including how to watch and team news.

The Dallas Mavericks will host the Golden State Warriors in a thrilling NBA match on April 05, 2024, at American Airlines Center. Dallas aims to continue their current five-game winning streak at home by defeating the Golden State Warriors in their upcoming matchup.

Dallas has a commendable 29-20 record against teams from the Western Conference. Their attacking skill is clear, and they average 118.3 points per game while maintaining a 2.5-point margin against their opponents.

On the other hand, the Warriors have 22 wins and 24 defeats against Western Conference opponents. They have succeeded when they limit turnovers, with a 17-10 record despite an average of 13.7 turnovers per game.

The last time these two teams faced each other was on April 03, 2024, when the Warriors won the match by a close margin, 104-100.

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors: Date & Start Time

The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Golden State Warriors in a high-voltage NBA matchup on April 05, 2024, at 8:30 pm EDT. The action will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX, USA.

Date April 05, 2024 Time 8:30 pm EDT Arena American Airlines Center Location Dallas, TX, USA

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors online - TV Channels & Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the action of the high-voltage NBA game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors on Fubo TV. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations or hidden expenses.

Dallas Mavericks vs Golden State Warriors Team News

Dallas Mavericks Team News

The Dallas Mavericks will be missing important players like Dereck Lively and Josh Green. Their absences could affect the team's strength and ability to defend.

However, the Mavericks can rely on their key player, Luka Dončić, who has been nothing short of extraordinary this season. With an outstanding average of 33.8 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 9.8 assists per game, he has been one of the best players for the Mavericks, demonstrating his flexibility and capacity to impact the game in various ways.

The Mavericks will try to overcome the loss of important players and continue to succeed on the court, with Luka leading the way.

Golden State Warriors Team News

The Golden State Warriors are having trouble because Jonathan Kuminga is absent due to a knee injury. Andrew Wiggins has been listed as a 'Game-Time-Decision' (GTD), indicating uncertainty about his availability.

Despite these setbacks, the Warriors can easily rely on their key player, Stephen Curry, for guidance and scoring prowess. Curry averages 26.4 points and 5.0 assists per game and is a key part of their offensive strategy.

Additionally, Brandin Podziemski's strong rebounding skills (averaging 5.8 per game) serve a lot with controlling the boards and keeping points.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors in NBA matchups: