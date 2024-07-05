How to watch today's Chicago Cubs vs Los Angeles Angels MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Angels, including how to watch and team news.

The Chicago Cubs will take on the Los Angeles Angels to start an electrifying MLB battle on July 05, 2024, at 2:20 pm ET at Cubs' home turf.

The Cubs are fifth in the NL Central with a 40-48 record overall and a 23-20 record at home. On the other hand, the Angels are in fourth place in the AL West with an overall 36–50 record and an 18–24 record on the road.

The Cubs average 4.14 runs per game, which ranks them 19th, and the Angels are right behind them at 4.08 runs per game, which ranks them 22nd. The Cubs' hitting average of .229 (24th) and the Angels' slightly better .237 (19th) both show they are having a hard time at the plate.

Chicago Cubs vs Los Angeles Angels: Date and First-Pitch Time

The thrilling MLB action between the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Angels will happen on July 05, 2024, at 2:20 pm ET, at Wrigley Field, in Chicago, Illinois.

Date July 05, 2024 Time 2:20 pm ET Venue Wrigley Field Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago Cubs vs Los Angeles Angels Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage MLB matchup between the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Angels live on MLB.TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Additionally, Local fans can enjoy this game by tuning into BSW, and MARQ Channels.

Chicago Cubs Team News

OF Mike Tauchman is placed on the 10-day injured list due to a groin injury.

RHP Javier Assad is ruled out of the team for 15 days because of his shoulder strain.

LHP Jordan Wicks will remain unavailable for 15 days with his oblique strain.

Los Angeles Angels Team News

OF Mike Trout has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a meniscus issue.

RHP Adam Cimber is sidelined from the team's action for 15 days due to shoulder inflammation.

RHP Andrew Wantz is added to the 15-day injured list because of an elbow injury.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Angels in MLB matchups: