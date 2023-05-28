Crystal Palace vs Nottingham Forest: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Both Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest avoided Premier League relegation over the latter course of the season. The two sides meet at Selhurst Park for their final matchday of the season on Sunday.

Roy Hodgson took over the managerial reigns and did the trick for Palace, as The Eagles picked up 17 points from the nine games the 75-year-old tactician was in charge of as compared to the club accumulating 27 points from the previous 28 games.

The hosts were last involved in a 2-2 draw with Fulham, while Forest's solitary-goal win over Arsenal on Sunday was enough to guarantee that Steve Cooper's men remain in the English top tier.

Crystal Palace vs Nottm Forest kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 11:30 am EDT Venue: Selhurst Park

It will kick off at 11:30 am EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Nottm Forest online - TV channels & live streams

Peacock Watch here

The game will be available to stream live online through Peacock Premium.

Team news & squads

Crystal Palace team news

If rumours are to be believed, Wilfried Zaha has already played his last game for the club and is reportedly going to miss the final game of the season. As such, Odsonne Edouard is in line to continue up front.

Jeffrey Schlupp is a doubt after missing the Fulham game due to personal reasons, while James Tomkins and Luka Milivojevic are out injured.

Crystal Palace possible XI: Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Doucoure, Hughes, Olise, Eze, Ayew; Edouard.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Johnstone, Guaita Defenders: Guehi, Andersen, Richards, Ferguson, Mitchell, Clyne, Ward Midfielders: Doucoure, Riedewald, Lokonga, Ahamada, Hughes, McArthur, Schlupp, Eze, Olise Forwards: Edouard, Mateta, Ayew

Nottm Forest team news

Keylor Navas and Danilo are the latest additions to Forest's lengthy injury list, with Gustavo Scarpa doubtful with a knee problem. Jesse Lingard and Chris Wood are also to miss the tie.

With Dean Henderson also in the infirmary room, it is left up to Wayne Hennessey to stand in between the sticks.

Others injured and and out are, Neco Williams, Jonjo Shelvey, Jack Colback and Scott McKenna.

Nottm Forest possible XI: Hennessey; Aurier, Worrall, Felipe, Niakhate, Renan Lodi; Yates, Mangala; Gibbs-White, Johnson, Awoniyi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hennessey Defenders: Niakhate, Worrall, Boly, Cook, Felipe, Lodi, Richards, Toffolo, Biancone, Aurier Midfielders: Kouyate, Freuler, Mangala, O'Brien, Yates, Arter, Cafu, Gibbs-White, Scarpa, Ayew Forwards: Johnson, Awoniyi, Dennis, Surridge, Taylor, Mighten

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition November 12, 2022 Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace Premier League July 20, 2019 Nottingham Forest 1-0 Crystal Palace Club friendly December 29, 2012 Nottingham Forest 2-2 Crystal Palace Championship September 19, 2012 Crystal Palace 1-1 Nottingham Forest Championship March 31, 2012 Crystal Palace 0-3 Nottingham Forest Championship

