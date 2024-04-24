This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Premier LeagueCrystal PalaceNewcastleCrystal Palace vs Newcastle

How to watch the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Newcastle, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Newcastle United are battling for a spot in Europe next season when they take on Crystal Palace in Wednesday's Premier League encounter at Selhurst Park.

The visitors will be looking to keep up the momentum after Eddie Howe's men picked up back-to-back wins over Fulham and Tottenham.

On the other hand, despite recording recent victories against Liverpool and West Ham, the Eagles are yet to secure themselves from the drop zone.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle kick-off time & stadium

Date:April 24, 2024
Kick-off time:3 pm ET / 12 pm PT
Venue:Selhurst Park

The Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Newcastle United will be played at Selhurst Park in London, England.

It will kick off at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT on Wednesday, April 24, in the United States (US).

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Newcastle online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Newcastle United is available to watch and stream online through USA Network, Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial) and DirecTV Stream.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Crystal Palace team news

Adam Wharton sustained a knock to his knee in Sunday's 5-2 win over West Ham but the midfielder is expected to be available for selection for Newcastle's trip.

As Palace boss Oliver Glasner would be likely to stick to the winning XI, Sam Johnstone, Cheick Doucoure, Jefferson Lerma, Marc Guehi and Matheus Franca are set to remain sidelined through injuries.

Crystal Palace possible XI: Henderson; Clyne, Richards, Andersen; Munoz, Ahamada, Hughes, Mitchell; Olise, Mateta, Eze

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Henderson, Whitworth, Matthews
Defenders:Andersen, Richards, Holding, Ferguson, Tomkins, Mitchell, Munoz, Clyne, Ward
Midfielders:Riedewald, Wharton, Ahamada, Hughes, Schlupp, Eze, Olise, Rak-Sakyi
Forwards:Edouard, Mateta, Ayew

Newcastle United team news

Kieran Trippier and Joe Willock will be pushing for their comebacks as the Magpies enjoyed an extended break following the 4-0 win over Spurs on April 13.

However, there will be no changes in terms of the long-term absentees in Matt Targett, Nick Pope, Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson, Joelinton, Lewis Miley, Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles, while Sandro Tonali continues to serve his ban.

Howe could continue with Emil Krafth at centre-back against Palace.

Newcastle United possible XI: Dubravka; Murphy, Krafth, Schar, Burn; Anderson, Guimaraes, Longstaff; Gordon, Isak, Barnes

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Dubravka, Karius, Gillespie
Defenders:Schar, Dummett, Hall, Burn, Livramento, Trippier, Krafth
Midfielders:Guimaraes, Willock, Longstaff, Ritchie, Anderson, Murphy, Barnes
Forwards:Gordon, Isak

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Crystal Palace and Newcastle United across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
October 21, 2023Newcastle United 4-0 Crystal PalacePremier League
January 21, 2023Crystal Palace 0-0 Newcastle UnitedPremier League
November 9, 2022Newcastle United 0-0 (3-2 P) Crystal PalaceCarabao Cup
September 3, 2022Newcastle United 0-0 Crystal PalacePremier League
April 20, 2022Newcastle United 1-0 Crystal PalacePremier League

Useful links

