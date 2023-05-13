This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Ritabrata Banerjee
Watch on
Wilfried Zaha Crystal Palace 2023Getty Images
Premier LeagueCrystal Palace vs AFC BournemouthCrystal PalaceAFC Bournemouth

How to watch the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Bournemouth, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Crystal Palace are set to lock horns with Bournemouth in a Premier League clash on Saturday at Selhurst Park.

After disappointing against Tottenham Hotspur in the last gameweek, Roy Hodgson's men would aim to get back to winning ways and climb up on the league table.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, still need one more point to make themselves safe from relegation. They are currently 14th on the league table with 39 points from 35 matches.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth kick-off time

Date:May 13, 2023
Kick-off time:10am EDT
Venue:Selhurst Park

The game is scheduled for May 13 at Selhurst Park. It will kick off at 10am EDT in the USA.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth online - TV channels & live streams

PeacockWatch here

The game will be available to stream live online through Peacock.

Dominic Solanke Thiago Silva Bournemouth Chelsea 2022-23Getty

Team news & squads

Crystal Palace team news

Hodgson is set to miss James Tomkins, Nathan Ferguson and Luka Milivojevic for the clash against Bournemouth while Jeffrey Schlupp and Naououri Ahamada are doubtful.

James McArthur, who missed last week's game against Tottenham Hotspur due to a hamstring issue, has been declared fit and is ready to feature in the matchday squad.

Crystal Palace possible XI: Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Eze, Doucoure, Schlupp; Olise, Ayew, Zaha

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Johnstone, Guaita, Whitworth.
Defenders:Guehi, Andersen, Richards, Mitchell, Clyne, Ward.
Midfielders:Doucoure, Riedewald, Sambi Lokonga, Hughes, McArthur, Eze
Forwards:Olise, Edouard, Mateta, Ayew, Zaha.

Bournemouth team news

Ryan Fredericks, Junior Stanislas, Marcus Tavernier and Hamed Traore will miss the Crystal Palace clash due to injuries.

But there is good news for Garry O'Neil as striker Kieffer Moore, who suffered a concussion, is set to return to the squad.

Bournemouth possible XI: Neto; Smith, Senesi, Kelly, Vina; Ouattara, Lerma, Rothwell, Christie; Billing; Solanke

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Olise, Edouard, Mateta, Ayew, Zaha.
Defenders:Olise, Edouard, Mateta, Ayew, Zaha.
Midfielders:Lerma, Billing, Cook, Rothwell, Christie, Brooks
Forwards:Solanke, Semenyo, Ouattara, Anthony, Moore

Head-to-Head Record

Crystal Palace have won four times out of their last five meetings against Bournemouth while one ended in a tie.

DateMatchCompetition
31/12/2022Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal PalacePremier League
16/9/2020Bournemouth 0-0 Crystal PalaceCarabao Cup
21/6/2020Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal PalacePremier League
4/12/2019Crystal Palace 1-0 BournemouthPremier League
12/5/2019Crystal Palace 5-3 BournemouthPremier League

Who is the best No.9 in the world?

  • 31%Karim Benzema
  • 37%Erling Haaland
  • 4%Harry Kane
  • 10%Robert Lewandowski
  • 11%Kylian Mbappe
  • 7%Victor Osimhen
642170 Votes

Useful links