Premier League
Selhurst Park
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Premier LeagueCrystal PalaceAston VillaCrystal Palace vs Aston Villa

How to watch the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Amid their quest for European football, Aston Villa will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League when they take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Tuesday.

Villa are eighth on the standings table after beating Chelsea 2-1 at home over the weekend, while the 13th-placed Palace picked up a 2-0 win at Fulham last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Aston Villa will be available to stream live online on Fubo, Sling Blue and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on USA Network and Universo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League
Selhurst Park

The Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Aston Villa will be played at Selhurst Park in London, England.

It will kick off at 11:30 am PT / 2:30 pm ET on Tuesday, February 25, in the US.

Team news & squads

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa Probable lineups

Crystal PalaceHome team crest

3-4-3

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestAVL
1
D. Henderson
5
M. Lacroix
6
M. Guehi
26
C. Richards
20
A. Wharton
3
T. Mitchell
19
W. Hughes
12
D. Munoz
7
I. Sarr
14
J. Mateta
10
E. Eze
23
E. Martinez
12
L. Digne
16
A. Garcia
4
E. Konsa
3
A. Disasi
41
J. Ramsey
27
M. Rogers
17
D. Malen
8
Y. Tielemans
7
J. McGinn
11
O. Watkins

4-2-3-1

AVLAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Oliver Glasner

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Unai Emery

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Crystal Palace team news

Other than Joel Ward, Cheick Doucoure and Chadi Riad, Palace boss Oliver Glasner will have a full-strength squad at his disposal.

While midfielder Adam Wharton may start on the bench once again, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Eberechi Eze should feature in the final third.

Aston Villa team news

The Villans' head coach Unai Emery will remain without Ross Barkley, Pau Torres, Boubacar Kamara, Amadou Onana and Tyrone Mings due to injuries.

On the other hand, Axel Disasi will be available for selection after his ineligibility to face his parent club at the weekend, while Morgan Rogers could shake off his knock against Chelsea.

Marcus Rashford will join Marco Asensio and Ollie Watkins in attack.

Form

CRY
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

AVL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

CRY

Last 5 matches

AVL

2

Wins

1

Draw

2

Wins

10

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

