Cruz Azul vs Atlanta United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Cruz Azul and Atlanta United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In another round of the 2023 Leagues Cup, Atlanta United will meet Cruz Azul at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday.

The home team's performance in Major League Soccer this year has been inconsistent, and on Tuesday they lost their Leagues Cup opener. The Five Stripes were defeated 4-0 by Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and found themselves four goals down long before the hour mark.

Cruz Azul had hoped for a greater fortune on the international stage but was unable to do so after suffering a disastrous start to their Liga MX campaign. They lost to Inter Miami 2-1 in their group opener, and it appeared that the game would end in a draw before Lionel Messi netted a spectacular free kick to secure the win for the Herons.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Cruz Azul vs Atlanta United kick-off time

Date: July 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Atlanta United online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast on Apple TV in the United States and Mexico. An MLS Season Pass subscription is required in order to watch.

Team news & squads

Cruz Azul team news

Cruz Azul will miss a couple of players through injury. Carlos Vargas is sidelined for the foreseeable future due to a ruptured cruciate ligament, while fellow defender Juan Escobar is a doubt for the game as he's dealing with a muscle injury. However, they will be boosted by the returns of star men Uriel Antuna and Carlos Rodriguez.

Cruz Azul possible XI: Gudino; Huescas, Ditta, Salcedo, Rivero; Lira, Rodriguez; Antuna, Rotondi, Moises; Cambindo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gudino, Diaz Defenders: Huescas, Ditta, Salcedo, Rivero, Guerrero, Escoboza, Vazquez, Diaz Midfielders: Lira, Rodriguez, Kastano, Duenas, Gutierrez, Jimenez Forwards: Cambindo, Rotondi, Tabo, Moises, Lotti

Atlanta United team news

Atlanta boss Gonzalo Pineda does not have any fresh injury concerns to cope with, and he will field his best XI with all of their stars well-rested after the Miami drubbing.

With 10 goals to his name from 17 MLS outings, star striker Giorgos Giakoumakis returned to full fitness against Inter Miami and will be likely to start.

Atlanta United possible XI: Guzan; Robinson, Sanchez, Abram; Lennon, Sosa, Sejdic, Wiley; Almada, Etienne; Giakoumakis.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Westberg, Guzan Defenders: Robinson, Abram, Cobb, Wiley, Gutman, Lennon, Hernandez, McFadden, Sanchez, Wiley Midfielders: Sosa, Ibarra, Sejkdic, Alonso, Rossetto, Fortune, Carleton, Almada, Fortune, Etienne, Mosquera Forwards: Brennan, Araujo, Chol, Wolff, Berry, Conway, Giakoumakis

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first meeting between Atlanta United and Cruz Azul. They will play for qualification rights as the winner qualifies for the Round of 32.

