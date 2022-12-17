Croatia vs Morocco: Lineups & LIVE updates

A lot still left to play for as Croatia and Morocco battle it out for 3rd place

Croatia and Morocco both defied many of the odds stacked against them throughout this World Cup to reach the semi-finals. They were oh so close to reaching the final, however, were no match to the two best teams in this entire tournament in Argentina and France respectively.

Despite missing out on the finals, both teams will return to their countries and fellow citizens with their heads held high, having made it so far. But it isn't yet time for them to leave, as Croatia and Morocco face each other once again to decide who goes back with the Bronze medal.

Croatia have prior experience of both playing in such a match and winning it (against the Netherlands in 1998). While they will not be able to replicate their Top 2 finish from 4 years back, they will still be motivated to end with a medal. Captain and legend Luka Modrić in particular would like the end his international career on a high note, having led Croatian football to new heights since his debut in 2006.

Morocco however will ensure that Croatia have to bring their A-game to win the play-off. Having beaten European giants Belgium, Spain, and Portugal, and giving France no breathing space despite the loss, they will not be dominated easily. The Moroccan side has already made history by being the first African nation to make it this far in a World Cup irrespective of the result against the Croatians. Yet, they won't be satisfied with what they have already achieved and will look to go further with a 3rd-place finish.

Croatia vs Morocco predicted lineups

Croatia XI (4-3-3): Livakovic; Stanisic, Lovren, Sutalo, Sosa; Modric, Jakic, Kovacic; Vlasic, Kramaric, Perisic

Morocco XI (4-3-3): Bono; Hakimi, El Yamiq, Dari, Attiyat Allah; Amallah, Amrabat, Ounahi; Ziyech, En Nesyri, Boufal

Croatia vs Morocco LIVE updates

Croatia and Morocco's upcoming games

After this game, both nations will get a break from international duty. Croatia will next focus on qualifying for the Euros in 2024, with their first qualifier against Wales on 26th March 2023. Morocco have no games scheduled till their AFCON Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa on 12th June, 2023.