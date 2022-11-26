Croatia vs Canada: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The two teams are searching for their first win of the competition when they meet on Sunday

Croatia and Canada are out to improve on their disappointing starts to the World Cup when they go head-to-head on Sunday.

Croatia were held to a goalless draw against Morocco in their first match of the campaign, while Canada were beaten by Belgium.

Croatia vs Canada latest odds

Croatia are the favourites to claim a win at odds of 21/20 (2.05) with bet365.

Canada, meanwhile, are available at 11/4 (3.75) to win, with the draw at 5/2 (3.50).

Croatia vs Canada first goal scorer odds

Andrej Kramaric is the favourite to get the first goal of this game at odds of 11/2 (6.50). Team-mate Ante Budimir is the next favourite to score first at 6/1 (7.00).

For Canada, Jonathan David is priced at 6/1 (7.00) to break the deadlock in this match while Cyle Larin is 7/1 (8.00).

Croatia vs Canada preview

Canada failed to find the net against Belgium but they showed enough in their opening day loss that they can be an attacking threat.

John Herdman was proud of his team despite their loss and said his team are going to "F" Croatia in this Sunday's match.

Croatia will have to employ a more adventurous playing style in this game than they did against Morocco.

Zlatko Dalic's team had just two shots on target in the goalless draw and the coach said his team were afraid of making mistakes.

Croatia vs Canada tips and predictions

Despite the firepower that both of these teams boast, they had such reserved results in the first round of the competition, so backing them to have another game with under 2.5 goals at 4/5 (1.80) looks smart.

