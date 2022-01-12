Croatia vs Belgium: Lineups & LIVE updates

Who will come out on top as Belgium and Croatia battle it out for a place in the next round

There is everything to play for in Group F as the teams head into the final matchday of the group stages. Croatia will be confident of their chances of making it to the next round after their victory over Canada. Belgium however will have to bring their A-game as even a draw could see them miss out on the Round of 16.

Belgium's performances in this World Cup have been underwhelming considering the star-studded squad they boast. They will be hoping their current two-win streak against Croatia and star forward Romelu Lukaku's return will give them the added boost necessary to overcome the odds.

Croatia were absolutely dominant in their 4-1 comeback victory against Canada. The 2018 finalists have a stellar record in World Cup group stage matches currently (4 wins in 5 games) and will be hoping to make it past Belgium without breaking much sweat.

Croatia vs Belgium predicted lineups

Croatia XI (4-3-3): Livakovic; Sosa, Gvardiol, Lovren, Juranovic; Kovacic, Brozovic, Modric; Perisic, Livaja, Kramaric

Belgium XI (4-3-3): Courtois; Castagne, Vertonghen, Alderweireld, Meunier; Witsel, Tielemans; T. Hazard, E. Hazard, De Bruyne; Lukaku

Croatia vs Belgium LIVE updates

Croatia's upcoming fixtures

Croatia are expected to be Group F winners. They will most likely face either Germany or Costa Rica in the Round of 16 on December 6th. In case they end up as runners-up, they will most likely face Spain on December 5th.