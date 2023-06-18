Croatia vs Spain: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch UEFA Nations League final

How to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Croatia and Spain, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Croatia have not won a major international trophy and this is their opportunity to win the 2022-23 Nations League when they clash with Spain in Sunday's final in Rotterdam.

The Chequered Ones came closest in their runner-up finish at the 2018 World Cup and have reached another final five years later as they beat the Netherlands 4-2 in the semi-finals.

Whereas Spain will be looking to bring back some glory after last winning the European Championship in 2012, with a runner-up finish in the 2020-21 Nations League. La Roja edged Italy 2-1 to reach Sunday's showdown event.

Croatia vs Spain kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 18, 2023 Kick-off time: 2:45pm EDT Venue: De Kuip

The UEFA Nations League final between Croatia and Spain is scheduled for June 18, 2023, at the Feyenoord Stadium - or more commonly known as De Kuip - in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

It will kick off at 2:45pm BST in the United States.

How to watch Croatia vs Spain online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sling TV, FOX, ViX+ and Fubo. If you aren't able to watch the game live, GOAL will be provide updates throughout.

Team news & squads

Croatia team news

Zlatko Dalic will be counting on the availability of Josip Sutalo after the defender was taken off late in the win over the Netherlands, more so as the Croatia boss is managing without the injured Josko Gvardiol.

Andrej Kramaric may keep his place in the XI ahead of extra-time hero against the Dutch, Bruno Petkovic.

It will be like a jewel in the crown for 37-year-old Luka Modric to lead Croatia to the title as the captain of the side.

Croatia possible XI: Livakovic; Juranovic, Vida, Sutalo, Perisic; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Pasalic, Kramaric, Ivanusec

Position Players Goalkeepers: Livakovic, Ivusic, Labrovic Defenders: Vida, Barisic, Juranovic, Sosa, Stanisic, Sutalo, Erlic Midfielders: Modric, Kovacic, Brozovic, Pasalic, Vlasic, Majer, Ivanusec Forwards: Perisic, Kramaric, Petkovic, Livaja, Musa, Beljo

Spain team news

Having lost Juan Bernat, David Garcia and Nico Williams to injuries earlier this month, Spain boss Luis de la Fuente has no other concerns, except for Rodrigo playing only until half-time in the Italy win.

Despite Joselu bagging the crucial late winner in the semi-finals, Alvaro Morata should continue up front, with Marco Asensio forming part of the attack.

It may also be another start for Jesus Navas over Dani Carvajal at the heart of the Spanish defence.

Spain possible XI: Simon; Navas, Le Normand, Laporte, Alba; Merino, Rodri; Asensio, Gavi, Pino; Morata

Position Players Goalkeepers: Simon, Kepa, Raya Defenders: Carvajal, Navas, Laporte, Nacho, Le Normand, Alba Midfielders: Rodri, Zubimendi, Fabian, Merino, Gavi, Canales Forwards: Morata, Joselu, Rodrigo, Asensio, Olmo, Pino

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition June 28, 2021 Croatia 3-3 (3-5 AET) Spain European Championship November 16, 2018 Croatia 3-2 Spain Nations League September 12, 2018 Spain 6-0 Croatia Nations League June 22, 2016 Croatia 2-1 Spain European Championship June 19, 2012 Croatia 0-1 Spain European Championship

