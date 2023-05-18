Croatia vs England: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the UEFA U17 Championship match between Croatia and England, as well as kick-off time and team news

Croatia U17 and England U17 are set to start their UEFA U17 Championship Group D campaign on Thursday. The group also consists of the Netherlands and Switzerland.

The group stage runs until May 24, with the top two teams from each group progressing to the quarter-finals that will be held from May 27.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Croatia U17 vs England U17 kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 18, 2023 Kick-off time: 2 pm EDT Venue: Balmazujvarosi City Stadium

The UEFA Under-17 Championship game between Croatia and England is scheduled for May 18, 2023, at the Balmazujvarosi City Stadium in Balmazujvarosi, Croatia.

It will kick off at 2 pm EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Croatia U17 vs England U17 online - TV channels & live streams

Country TV channel Stream US - UEFA.tv

The game will be available to stream live online through UEFA.tv.

Team news & squads

(C)Getty Images

Croatia U17 team news

Marko Zebic and Leo Rimac were among the scorers in the 2-1 win over Slovenia in the March qualification games, where Croatia defeated Belgium and were held to a draw by Norway.

Robert Jarni would be confident of his boys, with Toni Majic expected to join Rimac in attack.

Croatia U17 possible XI: Hlapcic; Zebic, Skelin, Puljic, Susak; Levak, Kujundzic, Calusic, Skoko; Majic, Rimac.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hlapcic, Cundekovic Defenders: Mikic, Susak, Skelin, Puljic, Utrobicic, Zebic Midfielders: Levak, Kujundzic, Skoko, Calusic, Pavic, Ivancic, Lalic Forwards: Kardum, Majic, Zivkovic, Markovic, Rimac

England U17 team news

England U17 boss Ryan Garry has the majority of his players from the qualifying round games in March where they beat Denmark and Nothern Ireland before losing 1-0 to group hosts Netherlands.

Manchester United midfielder Finley McAllister and Aston Villa forward Kadan Young are the two exceptions in the above case, while Arsenal youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly and Chelsea goalkeeper Ted Curd are among the promising names.

England U17 possible XI: Curd; Jemide, Acheampong, Dada-Mascoll, Boniface; Lewis-Skelly, Samuels-Smith; Dibling, Gray, Watson; Oboavwoduo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Setford, Herrick, Curd Defenders: Acheampong, Boniface, Samuel, Samuels-Smith, Meghoma, Jemide Midfielders: Lewis-Skelly, Gray, Golding, Dada-Mascoll, McAllister, Dyer Forwards: Oboavwoduo, Chiwome, Dibling, Lovelace, Young, Nwaneri

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition March 24, 2019 England U17 0-0 Croatia U17 UEFA U17 Championship

