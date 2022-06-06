Croatia vs France: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

After a shock opening loss, the World Cup winners will look to bounce back in a rematch of the Russia 2018 final

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League continues on Friday, with Croatia and France meeting in the group stage.

Didier Deschamps' Bleus are hoping to bounce back after an opening loss, and will tangle with the team they defeated in the 2018 World Cup final.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Croatia vs France Date June 6, 2022 Times 2:45 pm ET, 11:45 am PT Stream fubo TV (Get Access Now)

TV channel, live stream and how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Croatia roster Goalkeepers Livaković, Labrović, Ivušić Defenders Vrsaljko, Barišić, Ćaleta-Car, Pongračić, Sosa, Erlić, Vida, Juranović, Gvardiol, Stanišić, Šutalo Midfielders Majer, Kovačić, Modrić, Brozović, Vlašić, Ivanušec, Pašalić, Jakić, Sučić Forwards Brekalo, Kramarić, Budimir, Oršić

It has not been the best start to the tournament for the Russia 2018 finalists, arriving on the back of a 3-0 thumping by Austria.

They will be up for a rematch with their old rivals, four years on from defeat on the biggest stage of all.

Predicted Croatia starting XI: Livakovic; Juranovic, Vida, Caleta-Car, Barisic; Modric, Kovacic; Vlasic, Pasalic, Orsic; Kramaric

Position France roster Goalkeepers Lloris, Areola, Maignan Defenders Varane, Digne, Pavard, Hernandez, Kimpembe, Kounde, Hernandez, Saliba, Clauss Midfielders Kante, Rabiot, Tchouameni, Guendouzi, Kamara Forwards Griezmann, Benzema, Mbappe, Coman, Ben Yedder, Diaby, Nkunku

An upset against Denmark in the first game of the summer has left Les Bleus looking to get back to winning ways.

Didier Deschamps' side will be out to ensure they get back on track, particularly with a World Cup defence looming.

Predicted France starting XI: Lloris; Kimpembe, L. Hernandez, Kounde; Clauss, Tchouameni, Rabiot, T. Hernandez; Griezmann; Benzema, Nkunku

Last five results

Croatia results France results Croatia 0-3 Austria (Jun 3) France 1-2 Denmark (Jun 2) Croatia 2-1 Bulgaria (Mar 29) France 5-0 South Africa (Mar 29) Croatia 1-1 Slovenia (Mar 26) France 2-1 Ivory Coast (Mar 25) Croatia 1-0 Russia (Nov 14 2021) Finland 0-2 France (Nov 16 2021) Malta 1-7 Croatia (Nov 11 2021) France 8-0 Kazakhstan (Nov 13 2021)

Head-to-head