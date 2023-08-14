Cristiano Ronaldo missing for Al-Nassr's Saudi Pro League opener vs Al-Ettifaq after Portugal star was injured in Arab Club Champions Cup final win

Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of Al-Nassr's squad for their opening Saudi Pro League clash of the season against Al-Ettifaq.

Al-Nassr start league campaign on Monday

Ronaldo absent from squad

Suffered injury in cup final on Saturday

WHAT HAPPENED? Last season's league runners-up start their campaign with an away game against Steven Gerrard's team but the Portugal hero was absent from the starting XI and the list of substitutes.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo fired Al-Nassr to victory in the final of the Arab Club Champions Cup on Saturday but was injured during extra-time and had to be carted off. It is not clear if he has been kept out of Monday's match because of injury or he has merely been rested because of the quick turnover of matches.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The ex-Real Madrid and Manchester United star will hope his side can start their league campaign with a win.