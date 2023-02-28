Cristiano Ronaldo's diet isn't for everyone! Palmeiras star thought he was 'going to die' after copying Al-Nassr superstar's eating regime

Palmeiras defender Gabriel Menino claimed he thought he was "going to die" after attempting to copy the diet of Al-Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo's physique down to strict diet

Palmeiras defender Menino tried to follow

Claimed he thought he was "going to die" mid-game

WHAT HAPPENED? The 38-year-old Ronaldo remains in optimum physical shape thanks to a meticulously crafted and stringently followed fitness regime that has garnered attention over recent months, with many players at all levels likely to try their hand at following it. However, Menino highlighted just how difficult it can be to emulate one of your heroes.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I called Mirtes, Palmeiras' nutritionist, and asked her to make me a Cristiano Ronaldo diet. I wanted to look like Cristiano Ronaldo," the 22-year-old told Palmeiras Cast (via A Bola). "The diet was like this: breakfast was an egg and supplement. Pre-workout was a supplement, lunch could be grilled and salad. For breakfast it was more supplement, for dinner, again, grilled meat and salad, and before going to bed another supplement. That was it.

“I was warming up and couldn't take any more running. I just thought, 'I'm going to die.' Five minutes into the game, I couldn't run anymore, I would need to be substituted. She [Mirtes] saw from above that I was not well. She asked the masseur to bring me gel and isotonic. I took advantage of the fact that Weverton was in attendance and consumed it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Menino admits not being able to last long under Ronaldo's strict regime, the efforts have certainly paid off for the Portugal superstar. Despite nearing what would be the twilight years of many players' careers, Ronaldo was awarded the Saudi Pro League player of the month earlier on Tuesday, having racked up a mammoth eight goals and two assists in just four matches in February.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

@spl

WHAT NEXT? Away from Ronaldo's strict diet, Menino will next be in action for Palmeiras against Guarani on Sunday, while the Portugal international will next lead out Al-Nassr at home vs Al-Batin on Friday.