Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi just the start! Saudi Arabia targeting up to FIFTY elite-level players ahead of 2030 World Cup bid

Saudi Arabia are looking beyond Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi and are targeting 50 elite players ahead of 2030 World Cup bid.

Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in December

Al-Hilal eyeing Messi

Eyeing a set of 50 elite professionals ahead of 2030 WC bid

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo stunned the footballing world when he signed for Al Nassr after mutually terminating his contract with Manchester United before the 2022 World Cup. His arch-rival Messi could soon follow suit as Al-Hilal are reportedly preparing a £350m per year package for the Argentine to persuade him to come to Saudi Arabia after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires.

According to ESPN, the Gulf country has plans to sign 50 elite professional footballers from Europe's big five leagues (England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain) and Portugal's top flight to move to the SPL this summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Sport stands in support of the plan and the Saudi Pro League outfits are already targetting players who will be out of contract in the summer. Hence, players like Luka Modric, Karim Benzema, Roberto Firmino, Everton duo Yerry Mina and Abdoulaye Doucoure have all been linked with a move to the middle east in the last few months. Although many of them would opt to continue in Europe, Saudi Arabia is keeping no stone unturned to lure them to the country.

AND WHAT'S MORE: However, barring Messi and Ronaldo, the teams will not pay astronomical wages to other recruits as they do not want to follow the footprint of the Chinese Super League who went about their business in a similar fashion a few years back.

"This won't be like the Chinese league a few years ago. It isn't a fire-hose strategy of blowing huge sums of money. Saudi Arabia is in a period of rapid transition and football is a mass participation sport with a huge following, as shown during the World Cup in Qatar, and the ambition is to grow the Saudi Pro League into the best in the region," ESPN quoted a source.

"But this isn't about trying to sign the top 50 players in the world. It is about raising the quality and profile of the league and making it the first-choice destination outside of the big leagues in Europe."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? In the upcoming months leading to the summer transfer window, it will not be surprising if numerous players are linked with a move to Saudi Arabia. In January, Garry Cook, the former Manchester City chief executive, was appointed the CEO of the SPL to expedite the process.