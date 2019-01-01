Cristiano Ronaldo a better leader than Messi, says Cabrini

The Juventus legend - who won six Serie A titles in Turin - believes the Portugal international holds the edge over the Barcelona superstar

Former defender Antonio Cabrini feels Cristiano Ronaldo is a better player than Lionel Messi because the star has proven to be a real leader both on and off the pitch.

Ronaldo and Messi have won 10 Ballon d'Or trophies among them since 2008, dominating the footballing landscape for over a decade.

Whereas Messi has yet to lift silverware with , however, Ronaldo led Portugal to European Championship glory in in 2016.

Cabrini has nothing but respect for the iconic duo following their impressive achievements, yet feels the Juventus ace's leadership exploits put him ahead of his eternal rival.

"Ronaldo is probably the best player in the world," Cabrini told reporters including Goal at a Betfair event at Allianz Stadium.

"Obviously the focus in football over the last 10 years has been on the rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo.

"My personal opinion is that Ronaldo is better than Messi, but mainly in terms of leadership. Ronaldo has proven himself to be a real leader on a lot of occasions and not just on the pitch. He is a leader in his life as well as in sports.

"So with all due respect to Messi, there have been a few instances in his career that he came up short.

"That being said, we are speaking about two great players, I think we can all agree on that."

Although Ronaldo was unable to deliver glory in 2018-19, Juventus did manage to clinch their eighth consecutive title and Cabrini believes they are on another level than all their domestic rivals.

"Whether it's the transfer market or commercial activities, Juventus always plan ahead," Cabrini added.

"That's the reason they are ahead of their rivals. When the other Italian teams start their transfer activity, Juventus have already completed the two or three key men they wanted to in that window.

"Another example is that Juventus are the first big team in to own its own stadium. They all speak about it but nobody else has started to build their own home."

