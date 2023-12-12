How to watch the Cricket Celebration Bowl FCS game: Howard Bison vs Florida A&M Rattles livestream, TV coverage, kickoff time

How to watch the match between Howard Bison and Florida A&M Rattles as well as kick-off time and team news.

Howard Bison host Florida A&M Rattles in the Celebration Bowl, a contest between the conquerors of the Southwestern Atlantic Conference and the Mid Eastern Atlantic Conference as both sides are vying to add another illustrious prize to their cabinet.

Howard Bison have just one loss in their previous five games and would be a tough team to beat with 28.7 points per game. The home side have let 23.2 points scored against them and despite winning numerous encounters they are tipped to lose the fixture and will have to bring their A game to the table if they want to produce an upset.

Florida A&M Rattles enter the contest as huge favourites after embarking on a streak of five consecutive wins in the Southwestern Atlantic Conference. They have scored 30.7 points per game on an average while accumulating 234.3 pass yards. The visitors have let their rivals score just 14.3 points per game and Howard Bison could find it difficult against the visitors.

Howard Bison vs Florida A&M Rattles: Date and Kick-off time

Date: December 16, 2023 Kick-off time: 12:00 pm ET / 9:00 am PT Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The Howard Bison will cross words with Florida A&M Rattle at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, United States on December 16, 2023 with kick-off scheduled at 12:00 pm ET / 9:00 am PT in the USA.

Where to watch Howard Bison vs Florida A&M Rattles

The fixture between Howard Bison and Florida A&M Rattle will be available to watch on Fubo TV in the USA.

Howard Bison vs Florida A&M Rattles Tickets

The tickets for the fixture between Howard Bison and Florida A&M Rattles are available on Howard University Athletics Official Website and TicketMaster.

Howard Bison vs Florida A&M Rattles key players

Howard Bison key players

Quinton Williams has managed 21 touchdowns this term while Carson Hinston leads the tackle tally for Howard with 14 tackles

Florida A&M Rattles key players

Jeremy Mousa has recorded the highest pass yards for the visitors along with his 21 touchdowns which is also the highest.

Howard Bison and Florida A&M Rattles recent results

Howard Bison recent results

Date Opposition Result November 18, 2023 MORGST (W) 7-14 November 11, 2023 NCCU (W) 20-50 November 4, 2023 @SCARST (L) 24-27 October 28, 2023 @DSU (W) 17-10 October 21, 2023 NORSFT (W) 23-27

Florida A&M Rattles recent results