How to watch today's Creighton vs St. John's Big East Tournament Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Creighton vs St. John's NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The Big East Championship final is set for Saturday, with top-seeded St. John's Red Storm (29-4, 18-2 Big East) squaring off against second-seeded Creighton Bluejays (24-9, 15-5 Big East) at 6:30 pm ET.

Creighton enters the final in strong form, winning four of its last five matchups, including an impressive 71-62 triumph over UConn at a neutral venue, where the Bluejays shot a blistering 52.0% from the field.

Meanwhile, St. John's has been a dominant force, riding an eight-game winning streak. Their latest victory came in commanding fashion, a 79-63 win over Marquette, fueled by their ability to force 17 turnovers.

Creighton vs St. John's: Date and tip-off time

The Bluejays and St. John's Red Storm will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Date Saturday, March 15, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York City, New York

How to watch Creighton vs St. John's on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Bluejays and the Red Storm on:

TV Channel: FOX

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Creighton Bluejays team news & key performers

The Bluejays boast a well-balanced attack, averaging 75.7 points per game, shooting 47.5% from the floor, 34.2% from deep, and 74.0% from the free-throw line. Their dominance on the boards is evident, ranking 56th nationally with a 52.6% total rebounding rate.

Ryan Kalkbrenner has been the offensive catalyst, averaging 19.8 points, while shooting an efficient 66.3% from the field, alongside 9.0 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game. Steven Ashworth provides another scoring punch with 16.5 PPG, 4.1 RPG, and a team-high 7.0 assists per contest, while Jamiya Neal chips in 11.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and a team-best 1.0 steals per game.

On the defensive side, Creighton concedes 69.4 points per game, allowing opponents to shoot 40.8% from the field and 32.2% from beyond the arc.

St. John's Red Storm news & key performers

The Red Storm have been an offensive powerhouse, putting up 78.6 points per game while shooting 45.0% from the field and 30.0% from three-point range. Their dominance on the boards is even more pronounced, ranking 22nd nationally with a 54.0% rebounding rate.

Defensively, St. John's has been formidable, holding opponents to 66.0 points per game while limiting their shooting to 40.0% from the field and 32.5% from deep.

RJ Luis Jr. leads the charge with 18.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. Zuby Ejiofor adds 13.8 points while leading the team with 8.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game, and Kadary Richmond rounds out the key contributors with 12.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, a team-high 5.4 assists, and 2.1 steals per game.