How to watch Creighton vs South Dakota NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Creighton Bluejays (0-0) open their new campaign on Wednesday against the South Dakota Coyotes (0-1), with the matchup set to stream live on Peacock.

Creighton is coming off an impressive 25-11 season that saw them finish second in the Big East standings with a 15-5 conference mark. The Bluejays were a dominant force at home, going 15-2 in Omaha, while managing a solid 6-5 record on the road.

South Dakota, on the other hand, wrapped up last season with a 19-14 overall record and a 9-7 mark in Summit League play, placing them fifth in the conference. The Coyotes were nearly unbeatable at home (14-2) but struggled away from Vermillion, managing just four wins in 15 road outings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Creighton vs South Dakota NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Creighton vs South Dakota: Date and tip-off time

The Creighton will face off against the South Dakota in an exciting NCAAM game on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT at CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, NE.

Date Wednesday, November 5, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT Venue CHI Health Center Omaha Location Omaha, NE

How to watch Creighton vs South Dakota on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Creighton and South Dakota exclusively live on Peacock.

Creighton vs South Dakota team news & key performers

Creighton Bluejays team news

Last season, Creighton was one of the more balanced teams in college basketball, averaging 75.5 points per game, good for 133rd nationally, while holding opponents to 70.0 points per contest (112th). The Bluejays were efficient offensively, shooting 47.7% from the floor (35th) and 34.5% from long range (157th). From the stripe, they converted 72.8% of their free throws (153rd). On the glass, they pulled down 37.4 rebounds per game (324th), while also showcasing crisp ball movement with 17.1 assists per outing (16th nationally). Turnovers were moderate, averaging 12.2 per game (235th).

Ryan Kalkbrenner anchored Creighton’s attack, averaging 19.2 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game. Steven Ashworth provided a steady backcourt presence with 16.4 points, 4.1 boards, and 6.8 assists, while Pop Isaacs chipped in 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists, giving the Bluejays a consistent trio of offensive weapons.

South Dakota Coyotes team news

South Dakota, meanwhile, thrived on high-octane offense. The Coyotes ranked third in the nation with 85.2 points per game but struggled on defense, giving up 83.7 per contest, the most in Division I (362nd). They shot 45.0% from the field (160th) and 32.1% from three-point range (290th), while converting 71.4% of their free throws (221st). The Coyotes averaged 35.7 rebounds (73rd) and 11.6 assists per game (319th), keeping turnovers low at just 9.6 per outing (17th nationally).

Chase Forte paced South Dakota’s high-scoring offense with 17.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.2 assists a night. Isaac Bruns followed with 14.6 points and 4.3 rebounds, while Quandre Bullock rounded out the top three scorers, contributing 12.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.