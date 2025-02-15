How to watch today's Creighton vs Georgetown NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Creighton versus Georgetown NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Creighton Bluejays (20-4) aim to keep their momentum rolling as they chase a fifth consecutive victory when they welcome the Georgetown Hoyas (11-13) to D.J. Sokol Arena on February 15, 2025.

The Bluejays are flying high after dispatching Villanova 70-57 last Saturday, with Lauren Jensen leading the charge, dropping 25 points while also tallying four assists and four rebounds. Meanwhile, the Hoyas are looking to bounce back after a 76-70 defeat to Butler on Wednesday, despite Kelsey Ransom delivering a team-best 19 points.

Creighton have dominated their regular-season matchups against the Hoyas, winning the last 11 encounters. However, the hosts got the last laugh in the Big East Tournament last season, knocking off Creighton in a crucial postseason showdown.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Creighton vs Georgetown NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Creighton vs Georgetown: Date and tip-off time

The Bluejays and the Hoyes will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT at D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska.

Date Saturday, February 15, 2025 Tip-off Time 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT Venue D.J. Sokol Arena Location Omaha, Nebraska

How to watch Creighton vs Georgetown on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Bluejays and the Hoyes on:

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Creighton vs Georgetown play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Creighton Bluejays team news & key performers

Creighton, on the other hand, has been in red-hot form, winning 11 of its last 12 matchups, including the last four on the bounce. Their stellar run has propelled them back into the national rankings for the first time since the preseason poll.

The Bluejays' attack is spearheaded by senior duo Lauren Jensen (18.0 ppg) and Morgan Maly (17.5 ppg), but their depth has been a major asset. Veterans Molly Mogensen, Jayme Horan, Mallory Brake, and Brooke Littrell have all played crucial roles, with Creighton’s seven seniors accounting for a staggering 80.9% of the team’s scoring, averaging 59.7 of their 73.8 points per game.

Georgetown Hoyes news & key performers

After a respectable 7-4 start in non-conference play, Georgetown has struggled to find its footing in BIG EAST action, losing four of its last five outings. Kelsey Ransom continues to shine, averaging an impressive 19.5 points per game, while Ariel Jenkins has made her presence felt in the paint, contributing 12.2 points and pulling down 10 rebounds per contest.