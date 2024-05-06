Crawley vs MK Dons: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch League Two playoff semi-final

Crawley will take on MK Dons in the semi-final of the League Two play-offs at the Broadfield Stadium on Monday.
MK Dons have lost only one out of their last six matches and will be confident of claiming a win in the first leg of the semi-final. Crawley Town, on the other hand, have managed just one win in their last five games. Having finished behind MK Dons in the league stage, Monday's hosts will be hopeful of getting an early advantage at home.
Crawley vs MK Dons kick-off time
|Date:
|May 6, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|10 am EST
|Venue:
|Broadfield Stadium
The match will be played at the Broadfield Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 10 am EST for fans in the US.
How to watch Crawley vs MK Dons online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Crawley team news
Crawley boss Scott Lindsey has stated that he has a complete squad at his disposal, as Kellan Gordon and Harry Forster are due to resume full training ahead of Monday's match.
Crawley predicted XI: Addai; Wright, Conroy, Maguire; Adeyemo, Williams, L Kelly, J Kelly; Lolos, Darcy; Orsi.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Addai, Sandford
|Defenders:
|Gordon, Conroy, Ransom, Maguire, Olagunju, Omole, Mukena, Johnson, Tsaroulla, Williams, Wright
|Midfielders:
|Kelly, Gladwin, Darcy, Roles, Kelly, Khaleel, Kastrati
|Forwards:
|Lolos, Orsi, Brown, Adeyemo, Campbell
Milton Keynes Dons team news
The visitors are likely to be missing forward Matthew Dennis, who has been absent for the past seven matches due to injury.
Joe Tomlinson, who made a comeback from injury and played for over an hour against Sutton, is expected to keep his position in the team.
MK Dons possible XI: Kelly; Tucker, O'Hora, Harvie; Lofthouse, Payne, Bate, Tomlinson; Wearne, Gilbey; Deah.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Marschall, Harness, Kelly
|Defenders:
|O'Hora, Stewart, Tucker, Lewington, Harvie
|Midfielders:
|Bate, Williams, Payne, Wearne, Gilbey, Tomlinson, Robson, Anker, Norman, Lofthouse
|Forwards:
|Tezgel, Kemp, Dean, Harrison, Ilunga
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Competition
|Match
|30/12/23
|League Two
|MK Dons 2 - 0 Crawley Town
|16/08/23
|League Two
|Crawley Town 2 - 1 MK Dons
|02/03/19
|League Two
|MK Dons 1 - 0 Crawley Town
|03/11/18
|League Two
|Crawley Town 0 - 4 MK Dons
|10/01/15
|League One
|Crawley Town 2 - 2 MK Dons